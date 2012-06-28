June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** News Corp said its board had approved a plan to split the company into two entities, and that Rupert Murdoch will remain chief executive of its new, separate entertainment company.

The company will split the $60-billion media conglomerate into publicly traded publishing and entertainment companies, with Murdoch as chairman of both, and his family retaining control. It didn't name an executive to lead the new publishing business.

** Nestle, the world's biggest food group, has been talking to banks about raising a new 7 billion euro ($8.70 billion) syndicated loan to help fund its $11.85 billion takeover of Pfizer Nutrition, banking sources said.

** Malaysia's state oil company Petronas agreed to buy Canada's Progress Energy Resources Corp for C$4.8 billion ($4.7 billion) to bolster its reserves of natural gas for export to Asian markets.

** French utility Veolia Environment has sold a majority stake in its regulated UK water business for 1.24 billion pounds ($1.92 billion) including debt, notching a milestone in its overhaul aimed at returning to profitability and cutting debt.

** Oil major Shell again extended a deadline for Cove Energy shareholders to accept its $1.8 billion takeover offer, leaving the way open to trump a higher bid from rival Thai group PTT Exploration and Production.

** Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim notched another victory in Europe on Wednesday as he acquired a quarter of Dutch telecom KPN, bolstering his expanding mobile phone empire.

** Hong Kong Exchanges Clearing Ltd (HKEx), which operates Asia's largest bourse, is forming a joint venture with mainland Chinese exchanges to develop index-linked and equity derivatives products in a sign of growing cooperation in the region.

The venture partners will have equal shares in the company, each committing HK$100 million ($12.9 million) as initial paid-up capital.

** German industrial gas producer Linde AG is the leading bidder for Lincare Holdings Inc and could offer at least $3.4 billion for the U.S. oxygen provider, the Financial Times Alphaville blog reported late on Wednesday, citing sources.

** Telekom Austria's planned acquisition of budget mobile operator Yesss from Orange faces an extended review by Austria's competition authorities, delaying Hutchison 3G's agreed $1.6 billion takeover of Orange Austria.

** French food group Danone agreed to pay 550 million euros ($685.2 million) to take control of Morocco's top dairy firm Centrale Laitiere to broaden its presence in North African markets amid weakening sales in southern Europe.

** Oriental Financial Group said it would buy Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria's Puerto Rican operations for $500 million in cash, continuing the consolidation of the island's banks.

** HSBC said it had sold its stakes in two non-core assets in India for $425 million as it continues to slim down its business and build reserves to cope with tougher regulations coming into force following the financial crisis.

The British bank said on Thursday it had sold 4.7 percent stakes in Indian lenders Axis Bank and Yes Bank for 18.8 billion rupees and 5.5 billion rupees respectively.

** Norwegian publisher A-pressen has been given the green light to acquire Edda Media from Mecom after agreeing to the competition regulator's condition that it sell some of its newspapers.

** State-owned Beijing Enterprises Group (BJEG) again raised its stake in its takeover target China Gas Holdings Ltd , further frustrating Sinopec's attempts to take control of the piped-gas distributor.

That pits it against Sinopec and ENN Energy Ltd , which in December made a $2.2 billion joint offer to acquire China Gas. The Hong Kong-listed gas distributor rebuffed their HK$3.50 per share offer.

** Cigna Corp said it agreed to buy some Medicare Advantage plans in Texas and Arkansas from health insurer Humana Inc.