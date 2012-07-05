(Adds Xstrata, Schneider Electric SA, RWE)
July 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Philippine property and leisure firm Belle Corp
signed a memorandum of agreement with Melco Crown Entertainment
Ltd to develop a $1 billion casino-hotel in Manila.
** British engineering group GKN Plc agreed to the
633 million pounds ($986 million) purchase of Volvo AB's
aerospace division, expanding its presence in the
fast-growing civil aircraft sector and helping send its shares
sharply higher.
** Swiss buyout group Capvis has attracted a number of
potential buyers in the sale of its German industrial safety
tools producer Bartec, which is expected to fetch around 600
million euros ($750.60 million), banking sources said on
Thursday.
** Walgreen Co said it plans to buy regional
drugstores from Stephen L. LaFrance Holdings Inc for $438
million, giving the largest U.S. drugstore chain 144 stores in
some smaller communities and a distribution center in Arkansas.
** Israel's IDB Development Corp sold 49.9 percent out of
its 60.5 percent stake in Clal Industries and Investments (CII)
to U.S.-based Access Industries for 1.27 billion
shekels ($325 million).
** Chipmaker Ramtron International Corp rejected
Cypress Semiconductor Corp's second takeover offer in a
month, saying it was still inadequate. At $2.68 per share the
offer is worth $95 million.
** Singapore bed linen maker Aussino Group has
appointed a financial adviser to facilitate a proposed S$60
million ($47.38 million) reverse takeover by a Myanmar group
linked to a businessman on a U.S. blacklist, according to three
sources familiar with the firm.
** U.S. buyout fund Carlyle Group LP said it has
acquired 49 percent and effective control of China's Mandarin
Hotel Holdings Ltd for an undisclosed sum, seeking to tap into
strong growth for the nation's mid-tier hotel sector.
** Shares in Volkswagen jumped after its
agreement to buy the remaining half of sports car maker Porsche,
which will end a protracted takeover struggle that sparked
high-profile family feuds and investor lawsuits.
** French engineering company Schneider Electric SA
is moving ahead with the sale of its U.S.-based
sensors subsidiary, which had been postponed last year amid
financing market turmoil, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Schneider has received initial-round bids, mostly from
private equity firms, for its Custom Sensors & Technologies
unit, which could be worth about 1 billion euros ($1.23
billion), the sources said.
** Spanish banking group La Caixa said on Thursday it cut
its indirect stake in motorway operator Abertis to 29.9
percent, preventing any potential obligation to launch a full
takeover bid for the company.
(Compiled by Shubham Singhal, Ranjita Ganesan and Juhi Arora in
Bangalore)