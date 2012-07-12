July 12 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian
and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Vivendi Chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou said the
media-to-telecom conglomerate may sell its $8.1 billion stake in
video game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc, Bloomberg
reported on Thursday citing an interview with the executive.
** Japanese ad giant Dentsu is buying marketing
group Aegis for 3.2 billion pounds ($5 billion), the
biggest deal in its history as it seeks to expand outside its
home market with the British firm's European and digital
business.
** Private equity firm Carlyle Group is seeking a
buyer for the automotive operations of diversified industrial
manufacturer Sequa Corp, which it took private for $2.7 billion
in 2007, according to several people familiar with the matter.
** Fondiaria and Unipol said their twin
1.1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) capital increases were poised to
start July 16, bringing them closer to creating Italy's
second-largest insurance group.
** Britain's Premier Oil agreed a $1 billion deal
intended to transform the remote UK-governed Falkland Islands
into an oil producer, a move that could inflame tensions with
Argentina over sovereignty.
** Italian fashion house Valentino has been snapped up by
the Qatari royal family for 700 million euros ($857.5 million),
the latest purchase of a top European luxury brand by an
emerging market investor.
** German engineer Schuler unanimously
recommended a 600 million euros ($735 million) takeover offer
from Austrian peer Andritz speeding up the combined
group's path to Asian and Latin American emerging markets.
** Australia's Telstra will sell its struggling New
Zealand operations to British mobile operator Vodafone in a
NZ$840 million ($670 million) deal, threatening Telecom New
Zealand's dominance and potentially making it a future takeover
target.
** Japan's largest discount home electronics retailer Yamada
Denki plans to spend more than 10 billion yen ($126
million) to take a controlling stake in smaller rival Best Denki
, the Nikkei business daily reported.
** U.S. insurer Cigna Corp has signed a deal to buy a
51 percent stake in Finansbank's wholly owned
insurance unit Finans Emeklilik for 85 million euros ($104
million), giving it access to the fast growing Turkish market.
** Centrica acquires New York-based energy retailers
Forus for $110 million (£71 million) in cash, plus additional
working capital.
** Farm and construction equipment maker CNH Global NV
said it formed a special committee to look into the
merger proposal by Italian truckmaker Fiat Industrial.
** Shares of Calvalley Petroleum Inc fell as much
as 24 percent after Norwegian oil and gas company DNO
International ASA said it will not proceed with its
plan to buy the Canadian company.
** German unlisted hospital operator Sana has bought a stake
in rival Rhoen-Klinikum, two people familiar with the
matter said on Thursday, further dimming Fresenius SE's
chances of taking control of Rhoen.
** French oil group Total has increased its stake
in the Ichthys liquefied natural gas project in Australia to 30
pct from 24 percent, the company said on Thursday.
** Global miner BHP Billiton has appointed advisers
to explore a sale of aluminum assets in Brazil, the Financial
Times reported on Thursday.
** The Croatian government is seeking an adviser to help it
sell up to 50 percent in the biggest local insurer Croatia
Osiguranje.
** Bilfinger Berger, a German building and
industrial service provider, has acquired a U.S.-based assembly
and service specialist, in a move to diversify further from the
construction sector.