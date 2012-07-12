July 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Vivendi Chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou said the media-to-telecom conglomerate may sell its $8.1 billion stake in video game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing an interview with the executive.

** Japanese ad giant Dentsu is buying marketing group Aegis for 3.2 billion pounds ($5 billion), the biggest deal in its history as it seeks to expand outside its home market with the British firm's European and digital business.

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group is seeking a buyer for the automotive operations of diversified industrial manufacturer Sequa Corp, which it took private for $2.7 billion in 2007, according to several people familiar with the matter.

** Fondiaria and Unipol said their twin 1.1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) capital increases were poised to start July 16, bringing them closer to creating Italy's second-largest insurance group.

** Britain's Premier Oil agreed a $1 billion deal intended to transform the remote UK-governed Falkland Islands into an oil producer, a move that could inflame tensions with Argentina over sovereignty.

** Italian fashion house Valentino has been snapped up by the Qatari royal family for 700 million euros ($857.5 million), the latest purchase of a top European luxury brand by an emerging market investor.

** German engineer Schuler unanimously recommended a 600 million euros ($735 million) takeover offer from Austrian peer Andritz speeding up the combined group's path to Asian and Latin American emerging markets.

** Australia's Telstra will sell its struggling New Zealand operations to British mobile operator Vodafone in a NZ$840 million ($670 million) deal, threatening Telecom New Zealand's dominance and potentially making it a future takeover target.

** Japan's largest discount home electronics retailer Yamada Denki plans to spend more than 10 billion yen ($126 million) to take a controlling stake in smaller rival Best Denki , the Nikkei business daily reported.

** U.S. insurer Cigna Corp has signed a deal to buy a 51 percent stake in Finansbank's wholly owned insurance unit Finans Emeklilik for 85 million euros ($104 million), giving it access to the fast growing Turkish market.

** Centrica acquires New York-based energy retailers Forus for $110 million (£71 million) in cash, plus additional working capital.

** Farm and construction equipment maker CNH Global NV said it formed a special committee to look into the merger proposal by Italian truckmaker Fiat Industrial.

** Shares of Calvalley Petroleum Inc fell as much as 24 percent after Norwegian oil and gas company DNO International ASA said it will not proceed with its plan to buy the Canadian company.

** German unlisted hospital operator Sana has bought a stake in rival Rhoen-Klinikum, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, further dimming Fresenius SE's chances of taking control of Rhoen.

** French oil group Total has increased its stake in the Ichthys liquefied natural gas project in Australia to 30 pct from 24 percent, the company said on Thursday.

** Global miner BHP Billiton has appointed advisers to explore a sale of aluminum assets in Brazil, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

** The Croatian government is seeking an adviser to help it sell up to 50 percent in the biggest local insurer Croatia Osiguranje.

** Bilfinger Berger, a German building and industrial service provider, has acquired a U.S.-based assembly and service specialist, in a move to diversify further from the construction sector.