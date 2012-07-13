July 13 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian
and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** A consortium led by Australian coal magnate Nathan
Tinkler has offered $5.3 billion to take Whitehaven Coal
private in a bold play on sector that has seen prices
slump and the demand outlook weaken.
** An infrastructure fund manager that has severed ties with
bailed-out insurer American International Group is in
advanced discussions to buy Veolia Environment SA's
U.S. waste management business, in a deal that could be valued
at as much as $2 billion, according to three people familiar the
matter.
** U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital is in advanced
talks with the Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC)
to make a joint bid for a 40 percent stake in IT
outsourcing company Genpact for $1.5 billion to $2
billion, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Fondiaria and Unipol said their twin
1.1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) capital increases were poised to
start July 16, bringing them closer to creating Italy's
second-largest insurance group.
** Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said it
agreed to buy bar and grill restaurant operator Yard House USA
Inc for $585 million in cash, a deal that will give it access to
younger and more affluent diners.
** Russian chemicals maker Acron hiked its bid for
Polish peer Tarnow by 25 percent to value the target
company at 1.96 billion zlotys ($567 million), increasing the
pressure on a reluctant Polish government to accept a deal.
** Insurer Presidential Life Corp said it agreed to
be bought by a unit of Apollo-backed Athene Holding Ltd
for about $415 million in cash, a deal that will boost Athene's
retail sales and reinsurance operations.
** State-controlled Polish chemicals maker Azoty Tarnow
has launched a takeover bid for rival Pulawy
, offering 110 zlotys per share for 32 percent of
Pulawy.
** French nuclear reactor maker Areva said it
expects to earn C$315 million from selling its stake in Canadian
gold producer La Mancha Resources to Weather II
Investments, a business managed by Egyptian entrepreneur Naguib
Sawiris.
** The five-month takeover battle between oil major Shell
and Thai firm PTT Exploration & Production
for explorer Cove Energy could be thrashed out in an
auction process, under a ruling by Britain's Takeover Panel.
** Activist investor William Ackman looks ready to take on
management at Procter & Gamble Co, building a stake as
lackluster earnings have put the chief executive of the world's
largest household products maker under pressure to do more.
** One of Canada's largest pension funds has agreed to buy a
majority stake in Norwegian outdoor clothing brand Helly Hansen
from Nordic private equity firm Altor.
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan -- better known simply as
Teachers' -- said it was buying roughly 75 percent of the Nordic
company, which designs and markets high-performance outdoor
apparel.
** Global miner Anglo American Plc and world no. 1
copper producer Codelco said they had agreed to
extend negotiations in a bid to end a row over disputed assets.
** Poland's No.1 lender PKO BP wants to finalise
the planned purchase of the remaining 75 percent in small-tier
Bank Pocztowy in the first quarter of next year, UBS said in a
research note quoting PKO BP's analyst call.
** Nordic Capital said it has agreed to buy a majority stake
in four consumer finance and insurance firms which provide
services for Sweden's retail sector.
** Zebra Technologies Corp, which helps
organizations keep track of assets and people, said it acquired
privately held LaserBand LLC, a maker of patient identification
wristbands and related products, strengthening its position in
the healthcare industry.
** Three big investors have increased their stakes in
embattled U.S. truck and engine maker Navistar International
Corp, which last month surprised Wall Street with a
quarterly loss and has since backed down from a new engine
technology it was pushing.
** Dutch bank and insurance group SNS Reaal is
considering selling parts of its operations to strengthen its
capital position and focus on the winding down of its property
finance loans, the company said.
** Debt-laden Chinese shipping and oil storage firm Titan
Petrochemicals Group Ltd, facing a lawsuit seeking its
liquidation from Warburg Pincus, is in "active discussions" to
sell a controlling stake.