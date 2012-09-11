Sept 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday they had agreed to value their jointly owned Morgan Stanley Smith Barney brokerage at $13.5 billion as part of an agreement for Morgan Stanley to buy all of Citigroup's 49 percent interest in the venture by June 2015.

** Nafta Moskva, the investment vehicle of Suleiman Kerimov, denied the tycoon is seeking to buy out a stake in Polyus Gold , Russia's largest gold miner, held by former Russian presidential candidate Mikhail Prokhorov.

** Qatar, Xstrata's second-largest investor, has held back immediate support for Glencore's raised bid for the miner, despite an apparent rapprochement last week, saying in a rare statement on Tuesday it was still considering its position.

** Thai Beverage PCL is working with a partner on a potential bid for Fraser and Neave Ltd to get its hands on the Singapore company's property and soft drinks businesses after Heineken NV took pole position in the battle to buy F&N's prized beer brewer.

** GAIL India Ltd confirmed media reports that it is eyeing the liquefied natural gas assets being put up for sale by Spain's Repsol in Canada, Peru, and Trinidad.

Spanish oil major Repsol has received at least six offers from oil and gas firms for the sale of its liquefied natural gas assets, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd has emerged as the front-runner to buy ING's Malaysia and Thailand insurance operations, sources with knowledge of the matter said, in a deal that could be worth about $2 billion.

** Hellman & Friedman LLC, Permira Advisers LLP and TPG Capital LP are bidding for Ancestry.com Inc, though a deal remains elusive as the family-history website seeks an offer that tops $35 per share, or about $1.5 billion, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Fisher and Paykel Appliances Ltd said Haier Group offered NZ$869 million ($710.36 million) to buy the kitchen and appliance maker in a deal that would give the Chinese white-goods company full control of its New Zealand partner.

** Mobile network equipment maker Nokia Siemens Networks is in talks with various companies to sell its business support systems unit, Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said on Tuesday.

Ericsson is in pole position to buy NSN's business support systems unit, Dow Jones Newswires reported earlier this month.

** Kraft Foods is to pay 1.31 billion dirhams ($151 million) to take full control of Morocco's top biscuit maker, Bimo, from local investment holding National Investment Co (SNI), controlled by the country's royal family, SNI said on Tuesday.

** Cyber-security services provider KEYW Holding Corp said it will buy privately held Poole & Associates Inc for $126 million in cash and stock to get more contracts from the U.S. government.

** Germany still expects a deal to buy a stake in aerospace group EADS from Daimler will happen by the end of the year, the German minister in charge of aerospace policy Peter Hintze said on Tuesday.

** MegaFon, Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator, has bought a supplier of phone ring tones, geo-positioning services and mobile payments in order to develop new services to offer its customers, it said on Tuesday.

** Credit Agricole expects the sale of its crisis-scarred Greek bank Emporiki to be signed within "weeks," according to slides of a presentation by the French bank's chief financial officer posted on its website on Tuesday.

** The board of General Growth Properties Inc on Monday rejected activist investor Bill Ackman's call for the company to consider selling itself, saying its shareholders would be best served by the company sticking to its current business plan.

** Investment bank and asset management firm Lazard Australia said it has acquired Sydney-based independent advisory firm O'Sullivan Partners to boost its investment banking business.