Sept 12 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Prime Focus World, which created the special effects for
"Avatar," "Harry Potter" and other Hollywood blockbusters, is
contemplating a bid for Digital Domain Media Group, which filed
for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 11, according to a person
with knowledge of its interest.
** Two of Denmark's smaller listed banks, Salling Bank
and Vinderup Bank, said they had agreed to
merge to obtain synergies, with Salling Bank as the continuing
entity.
** Norway's Aker ASA proposed a merger with Aker
BioMarine ASA as a result of an offer made by the biotechnology
company's second-largest owner, AXA Investment Managers, to sell
its shareholding in Aker BioMarine to Aker.
** New Zealand kitchen appliance maker Fisher and Paykel
Appliances Holdings Ltd has been approached by firms
interested in buying some of its divisions after Chinese
white-goods maker Haier Group offered to take over the entire
company.