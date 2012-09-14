(Adds Credit Agricole, EADS, Telecom Italia, Health Care REIT Inc, Pentair Inc, others)

Sept 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Pentair Inc, a U.S. maker of filters and pumps, said on Friday that its shareholders voted to approve its planned $4.6 billion merger with Tyco International Ltd's flow-control unit.

** Russia's Sistema is close to buying Indian telecom company Aircel for $3 billion, the Economic Times reported. [link.reuters.com/gar62t ]

** Telecom Italia's chief executive said the idea of spinning off its fixed-line network had become "interesting" and that talks with a state-backed financing body over joint broadband projects were under way.

** France wants to remain a shareholder if European aerospace company EADS and British defence group BAE Systems merge, French newspaper La Tribune reported on Friday, citing two unidentified sources close to the matter.

** The Greek government has transferred a 17 percent stake in state-controlled utility Public Power Corp to the privatization agency, the company said on Friday, a step that could pave the way for Athens to sell the holding as part of its privatization plans.

** Three Greek banks bidding for Credit Agricole's Emporiki bank subsidiary said on Friday they had submitted revised binding offers, which were expected to include guarantees sought by the French lender.

** Several private equity firms including Bain Capital are considering a buyout offer for retailer Staples Inc, Fortune reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

** Sony Corp is in the final stages of talks to invest 50 billion yen ($638.37 million) in Olympus Corp , with an agreement expected by the end of September, state broadcaster NHK reported.

** Singapore's Fraser and Neave has agreed to sell its 56.05 percent stake in Frasers Property (China) Ltd for S$261 million ($214.02 million) to a unit of Shanghai-listed Gemdale Corporation as it streamlines its property business in China.

** Health Care REIT Inc said it would sell the management business of Sunrise Senior Living Inc, the retirement community operator it agreed to buy in August, to three private equity firms for about $130 million.

** Hospitality company Wyndham Worldwide said one of its units has bought privately held vacation company Shell Vacations LLC for $102 million.

** German drugmaker Bayer agreed to buy Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's U.S. animal health operations for up to $145 million, as it looks to shore up its veterinary drugs business with smaller deals for lack of bigger opportunities. ($1 = 1.2195 Singapore dollars) ($1 = 78.3250 Japanese yen) (Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon and Neha Dimri in Bangalore)