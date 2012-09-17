(Adds Google, Ludendo)

Sept 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Google Inc said it bought Instagram rival Nik Software, which makes the award-winning photo editing application Snapseed, for an undisclosed amount.

** Talks to create a new European defense giant enter a perilous political phase this week, with national concerns growing over security and jobs while BAE Systems Holdings Inc and EADS look ready to scrap their $45 billion merger if governments make too many demands.

** Russia launched the long-awaited sale of a $5 billion stake in Sberbank Rossi OAO on Monday, reducing its controlling interest in Europe's third-largest bank by equity value and reviving its stalled privatization program.

** Lowe's Cos Inc said on Monday it has withdrawn its C$1.8 billion ($1.86 billion) proposal to buy Rona Inc in the face of opposition to the unsolicited bid from the Canadian home improvement retailer, its dealers, and from politicians in the province of Quebec, its home base.

** Waste Connections Inc has agreed to acquire R360 Environmental Solutions, a provider of non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment for about $1.3 billion in cash.

** Bahrain Telecommunications Co is in talks with Cable & Wireless Communications to buy its assets in Monaco and a host of island nations, a deal potentially worth around $1 billion.

** EPL Oil & Gas Inc said it will buy some shallow water Gulf of Mexico assets from privately held Hilcorp Energy for $550 million, nearly doubling its proved reserves.

** Industrial and medical conglomerate Danaher Corp said it will buy diagnostics company IRIS International Inc IRIS.O for $19.50 in cash per share in deal worth $355 million.

** Complete Genomics Inc said it would be acquired by China's BGI-Shenzhen for $117.6 million, or $3.15 per share, in cash, three months after the gene sequencing company started a strategic review.

** Activist hedge fund Starboard Value on Monday disclosed that it has taken a 13.3 percent stake in Office Depot Inc , making it the biggest shareholder of the No. 2 U.S. office supply retailer.

** British toy retailer Hamleys, controlled by failed Icelandic bank Landsbanki, has been sold to French group Ludendo for about 60 million pounds ($98 million).

** Alliance Boots, the owner of Europe's largest pharmacy chain, will buy a 12 percent stake in China's Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co Ltd for about 56 million pounds ($91 million), Alliance said on Sunday.

** New York-based private equity firm General Atlantic LLC has invested $44 million for a minority stake in Turkey's yemeksepeti.com, an online food delivery business, the Turkish firm said.

** ABC India board approves sale of a 19 pct stake in Nissin ABC Logistics for 163 million rupees ($3 million).

** Essdar Capital Ltd, an advisory and investment firm backed by Abu Dhabi royals, said its management bought out its existing shareholders, in a rare management-led buyout of a specialist financial institution in the Middle East.

** Qatar First Investment Bank has acquired two properties in central London, The Leinster Inn Hotel at Leinster Square and Westbourne House, Westbourne Grove, the company said on Sunday.