Oct 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Xstrata's directors, facing a Monday deadline to
deliver their verdict on Glencore's $32 billion offer, are
hammering out a deal they hope will ensure the miner retains
control of the combined group's board, even after the exit of
its veteran boss.
** U.S. energy transmission developer Anbaric is mulling
taking a stake in German power grid operator TenneT
and wants to invest around $4 billion, a German magazine
reported.
** Accenture Plc said it bought certain internet
protocol television (IPTV) assets from Nokia Siemens Networks
to bolster its online video capabilities.
** The Washington Post Co said it would acquire a
majority stake in privately held Celtic Healthcare Inc, marking
the education and media company's entry into the healthcare
sector.
** BMC Software Inc is looking to sell itself and
has retained Bank of America Merrill Lynch to help find a buyer,
the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.
** Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu has
offered to sell a prized Italian mill to win regulatory approval
for its acquisition of ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum.
** Warren Buffett's conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway Inc
, now owns more than 10 percent of dialysis clinic
operator DaVita Inc after adding to its position at the
end of last month, according to a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.
** Softbank Corp, Japan's No.3 mobile carrier, said
on Monday it will to buy smaller operator eAccess Ltd
through a share swap, aiming to complete the transaction in
February.
** American Securities LLC is in the lead to buy auto parts
suppliers from Carlyle Group LP and KPS Capital Partners
LP, in deals that could collectively top $1.5 billion, people
familiar with the matter said.
** World number two truck maker AB Volvo said on
Monday it had finalised the sale of its aerospace business to
British engineering group GKN Plc for 6.9 billion
Swedish crowns ($1.05 billion).
** 3M Co reached an $860 million deal to buy
Ceradyne Inc, a maker of advanced technical ceramics,
in what is set to be the diversified U.S. manufacturer's largest
acquisition since Inge Thulin took over as chief executive in
February.
** Electric and natural gas utility Integrys Energy Group
Inc will buy privately held Fox Energy Co LLC for $440
million to add a 593 megawatt power generating plant in
Kaukauna, Wisconsin.
** Private equity group First Reserve has sold UK offshore
oil and gas services group Acteon to rival KKR.
** Data-integration software maker Informatica Corp
offered to buy all outstanding shares of Germany-based Heiler
Software AG for about 80.8 million euros ($103.9
million).
** Aviva Plc has received offers from Apollo Global
Management LLC, Harbinger Capital Partners and
Guggenheim Partners LLC for its life insurance division,
Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people with
knowledge of the matter.
** Bahrain-based Investcorp acquired a 35-percent
stake in Kuwait's car leasing and rental firm Automak Automotive
Co, marking the alternative asset manager's sixth investment
through its $1 billion Gulf Opportunity Fund.
** Online gambling firm Sportingbet Plc said a 350
million pound ($565 million) offer approach by bookmaker William
Hill and GVC Holdings "significantly
undervalues" it, but left the door open for a higher bid.
** French energy company GDF Suez Group is raising
its stake in Brazil's Jirau hydroelectric dam to 60 percent from
50.1 percent, as the project's main builder Camargo Correa sells
its ownership stake.
** Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) has ended an
agreement to buy a 29.9 percent stake in Winsway Coking Coal
as it would not be able to win approvals from Chinese
and overseas authorities by the Sept. 30 deadline, it said in a
stock exchange filing late on Friday.
** Magna International Inc, one of the world's
biggest auto parts manufacturers, said it will buy Germany-based
ixetic Verwaltungs GmbH for about 308 million euros ($396.24
million) to expand its engine and transmission pumps business.
** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd said on
Monday it had agreed to buy a majority stake in Cunningham
Lindsey Group Ltd in a deal that a source familiar with the
matter said valued the insurance claims management company at up
to $1 billion.
** Tredegar Corp said on Monday that its subsidiary
Bonnell Aluminum has acquired 100-percent ownership of AACOA
Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of extruded aluminum for machinery and
equipment.
** Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has agreed a
deal to sell a 60 percent stake in Biverbanca to Cassa di
Risparmio di Asti, chief executive Fabrizio Viola said on
Monday.
** Jan Kulczyk, Poland's richest man, bought 58 percent in
local green energy firm Polish Energy Partners (PEP),
the Warsaw bourse said in a statement on Monday, less than the
80 percent he had hoped to buy to allow him to delist the
company.
** Norway's Telenor has completed its purchase of
an increased stake in Russia's Vimpelcom in the face of
opposition from co-shareholder Altimo and Russia's anti-monopoly
watchdog FAS.
** Dubai's Emaar Properties, the builder of the
world's tallest tower, has sold one of its hotel assets to an
Abu Dhabi-based real estate firm for an undisclosed amount.
** Dubai's Emirates NBD and Morocco's
AttijariWafabank have bid to buy BNP Paribas's
Egyptian retail arm, four banking sources said, as
regional banks pick up assets being shed by European lenders.
** Credit Agricole announced plans on Monday to
pay Alpha Bank 550 million euros to take Greek lender
Emporiki off its hands, on top of billions it already injected
into the subsidiary during the country's slide into economic
depression.
** MidAmerican Wind agreed to buy two California wind
projects from a unit of Terra-Gen Power, it said on Sunday, as
the Berkshire Hathaway Inc- owned company looks to
increase its renewable energy assets.