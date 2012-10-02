(Adds Geniki, MetroPCS, Genfar and others)

Oct 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Greece's Piraeus Bank has struck a preliminary deal to buy French lender Societe Generale's loss-making Greek unit Geniki to strengthen its position amid a brutal debt crisis, two sources close to the talks said.

** Deutsche Telekom said it is in talks to combine its T-Mobile USA unit with MetroPCS and take a majority stake in the combined wireless service provider.

** Giant French pharmaceutical maker Sanofi SA said it would buy Colombian drugmaker Genfar to expand its product portfolio in South America.

** South African paper firm Mondi Group has sold its 50 percent stake in its money-losing UK newsprint business to private equity firm Martland Holdings, and will likely see a loss of 71 million euros ($91.84 million) on the deal.

** Glencore, the commodities trader in the throes of a $33 billion takeover of miner Xstrata, has bought a 50 percent stake in a Russian grain export terminal, alongside Ukrainian agricultural producer Kernel.

** The premier of the oil-rich province of Alberta in Canada said she sees benefits from the proposed $15.1 billion sale of Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc to a Chinese state-owned company, but a survey published on Monday showed half the country's executives would oppose a no-strings deal.

** Permira Advisers LLP has emerged as the front-runner to take genealogy website Ancestry.com Inc private, two people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that could top $1.5 billion.

** China's Hanlong Group has sought until mid-October to secure a financing commitment from China Development Bank to sew up a $1.4 billion takeover of Australia-based iron-ore miner Sundance Resources, adding to delays in the deal that has dragged on for a year.

** Alstom has successfully raised 350 million euros ($451.68 million)to finance an investment in a Russian rail equipment firm a s well as future acquisitions, the French transport and power engineering company said on Monday.

** Turkish industrial group Yildirim Holding is buying a majority stake in lender Isbank's port unit Gemlik Liman (Gemport), striking an 11th-hour deal to strengthen its position in the country's fast-growing ports industry.

** Qantas Airways Ltd, Australia's struggling top airline, moved to strengthen its air cargo network with the acquisition of 100 percent of the air freight business Australian Air Express.

** Grupo Oi, Brazil's largest fixed-line carrier, approved on Monday to dispose of 643 million reais ($317 million) worth of real estate property to reduce debt. The company said in a securities filing published on Monday but dated Sept. 26 that facilities in Brasilia, Belo Horizonte and Rio de Janeiro would be auctioned off as part of the plan.

** John Wiley & Sons Inc, the publisher of the "For Dummies" books, said it will buy privately held online learning services company Deltak.edu LLC for $220 million to strengthen its business with higher education institutions.

** U.S. oil major ConocoPhillips COP.N is ready to exit the consortium developing Kazakhstan's Kashagan oil field, Kazakh officials said, giving the state first option on increasing ownership of the biggest oil find since the 1960s.

** Miasole, which raised hundreds of millions of dollars as one of Silicon Valley's hottest cleantech startups, has agreed to be sold to China's Hanergy Holding Group for $30 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.

** State-owned Dubai Real Estate Corp (DREC) has taken over the management of Zabeel Investments, the indebted firm owned by Dubai's crown prince, the chief executive of Investment Corporation of Dubai said on Tuesday.

** Ithmaar Bank, Bahrain's sixth-largest bank by market capitalisation, is in advanced talks to merge with an affiliate through a share swap agreement, the Islamic lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

** A first call for bids for the German cell phone towers of Dutch telecoms group KPN has drawn offers from strategic and financial investors, three people familiar with the process said.

** Talks of a potential merger between Abu Dhabi property firms Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate are at an advanced stage but a due diligence process was still ongoing, the two companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

** Marwyn Management Partners PLC said on Tuesday it was in exclusive discussions with Paris-listed group Lafuma to buy Le Chameau SAS, a French manufacturer of high-end rubber boots favoured by the British royals.

** Private equity firm KKR is among bidders for the German cell phone towers put up for sale by Dutch telecoms group KPN, people familiar with the process said.

** Private equity firm KKR is among bidders for the German cell phone towers put up for sale by Dutch telecoms group KPN, people familiar with the process said.

** Turkey's Isbank unit Gemport Gemlik Liman said an agreement had been signed to sell a 54 percent stake in Gemport to Yilport, a unit of Yildirim Holding, which has interests from shipping to energy.