Oct 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Canada's main opposition party on Thursday demanded that
the government reject a landmark $15.1 billion bid by Chinese
state-owned CNOOC Ltd for oil producer Nexen Inc
, saying it could provoke "a tidal wave" of foreign
takeovers.
** Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co said it plans
to buy U.S. aircraft leasing firm Jackson Square Aviation, owned
by Oaktree Capital Group LLC, for about 100 billion yen ($1.3
billion).
** U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group is selling
its 3.7 percent stake in India's top mortgage lender Housing
Development Finance Corp Ltd in a deal to raise as
much as $861 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
** A private equity firm founded by Chinese billionaire Yu
Yong and a fund backed by state-owned China Development Bank
have offered to buy Australian-listed copper explorer Discovery
Metals Ltd, valung the company at about $850 million.
** Russia's Evraz has agreed to take control of
coal miner Raspadskaya in an $800 million deal that
will make the steelmaker self-sufficient in coking coal and turn
it into Russia's largest producer of the steel ingredient.
** TPG Capital Management LP's $700 million bid for
Billabong International Ltd is still on the table,
although the struggling Australian surfwear retailer needs to
address some concerns raised by the private equity firm.
** Calpine Corp, the largest U.S. independent power
generator, said it will buy an 800-megawatt power plant from
Bosque Power Co LLC for $432 million plus
adjustments, boosting its capacity in power-hungry Texas.
** EU competition regulators approved on Thursday a
220-million-euro ($283.83 million) capital injection for Hypo
Tirol Bank after the state-owned lender agreed to
scale down its operations and cut its balance sheet as part of a
revamp.
** Networking equipment company Cisco Systems Inc
said on Thursday it has acquired virtual networking company
vCider to defend itself from competitors in the cloud computing
business.
** Cylance Inc, a startup founded by McAfee Inc's former
global chief technology officer, has acquired a tiny Dallas firm
that provides technology to fight web-based cyber attacks.
** Spanish lender Liberbank sold a 5 percent stake in gas
distributor Enagas, raising 182 million euros ($235
million) to reduce the amount of money it will need from a
European bailout fund for the country's banks.
** Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote sold 63 percent of
Dangote Flour to South African consumer goods firm
Tiger Brands in a deal worth $188 million, brokers
said.
** Indian state-run firms Oil India Ltd and Indian
Oil Corp have jointly bought a 30 percent stake in
Houston-based Carrizo Oil & Gas's Niobrara shale asset
in Colarado for $82.5 million, the companies said in a
statement.
** Diversified U.S. manufacturer 3M Co dropped its
effort to buy Avery-Dennison Corp's office and consumer
products business, about a month after U.S. regulators raised
anti-trust concerns over the proposed deal.
** Australia's top supermarket operator Woolworths Ltd
is set to spin off some of its property portfolio into
a fund, as well as raise about A$500 million ($510 million) in
equity as early as Friday, a source with direct knowledge said.
[ID: nL3E8L37AZ]
** Top global miner BHP Billiton is among
the companies talking to Petrobras about buying a stake in the
Brazilian state-led oil company's Gulf of Mexico oil fields, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
** Morgan Stanley's talks with Qatar's sovereign
wealth fund over the sale of its commodities business have run
into difficulty, and the deal may need to be reworked if it is
to go ahead, banking sources said.
** South Korean steelmaker POSCO is interested
in buying ThyssenKrupp AG's struggling Steel Americas
unit, South Korean newspaper MoneyToday said on Wednesday,
boosting the German group's shares.
** Swiss private bank Falcon said it will buy boutique bank
Clariden Leu Europe from Credit Suisse for an
undisclosed price.
** The board of New Zealand cooking and laundry appliance
maker Fisher and Paykel Appliances Ltd said
shareholders should reject a takeover offer by cornerstone
shareholder Haier Group because it undervalued the company.
** There was further upheaval in the ranks of the world's
commodity traders on Thursday as merchant Louis Dreyfus sold its
energy trading division, reinforcing The group's focus on its
core agricultural business.