Oct 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Canada's main opposition party on Thursday demanded that the government reject a landmark $15.1 billion bid by Chinese state-owned CNOOC Ltd for oil producer Nexen Inc , saying it could provoke "a tidal wave" of foreign takeovers.

** Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co said it plans to buy U.S. aircraft leasing firm Jackson Square Aviation, owned by Oaktree Capital Group LLC, for about 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion).

** U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group is selling its 3.7 percent stake in India's top mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd in a deal to raise as much as $861 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

** A private equity firm founded by Chinese billionaire Yu Yong and a fund backed by state-owned China Development Bank have offered to buy Australian-listed copper explorer Discovery Metals Ltd, valung the company at about $850 million.

** Russia's Evraz has agreed to take control of coal miner Raspadskaya in an $800 million deal that will make the steelmaker self-sufficient in coking coal and turn it into Russia's largest producer of the steel ingredient.

** TPG Capital Management LP's $700 million bid for Billabong International Ltd is still on the table, although the struggling Australian surfwear retailer needs to address some concerns raised by the private equity firm.

** Calpine Corp, the largest U.S. independent power generator, said it will buy an 800-megawatt power plant from Bosque Power Co LLC for $432 million plus adjustments, boosting its capacity in power-hungry Texas.

** EU competition regulators approved on Thursday a 220-million-euro ($283.83 million) capital injection for Hypo Tirol Bank after the state-owned lender agreed to scale down its operations and cut its balance sheet as part of a revamp.

** Networking equipment company Cisco Systems Inc said on Thursday it has acquired virtual networking company vCider to defend itself from competitors in the cloud computing business.

** Cylance Inc, a startup founded by McAfee Inc's former global chief technology officer, has acquired a tiny Dallas firm that provides technology to fight web-based cyber attacks.

** Spanish lender Liberbank sold a 5 percent stake in gas distributor Enagas, raising 182 million euros ($235 million) to reduce the amount of money it will need from a European bailout fund for the country's banks.

** Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote sold 63 percent of Dangote Flour to South African consumer goods firm Tiger Brands in a deal worth $188 million, brokers said.

** Indian state-run firms Oil India Ltd and Indian Oil Corp have jointly bought a 30 percent stake in Houston-based Carrizo Oil & Gas's Niobrara shale asset in Colarado for $82.5 million, the companies said in a statement.

** Diversified U.S. manufacturer 3M Co dropped its effort to buy Avery-Dennison Corp's office and consumer products business, about a month after U.S. regulators raised anti-trust concerns over the proposed deal.

** Australia's top supermarket operator Woolworths Ltd is set to spin off some of its property portfolio into a fund, as well as raise about A$500 million ($510 million) in equity as early as Friday, a source with direct knowledge said. [ID: nL3E8L37AZ]

** Top global miner BHP Billiton is among the companies talking to Petrobras about buying a stake in the Brazilian state-led oil company's Gulf of Mexico oil fields, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Morgan Stanley's talks with Qatar's sovereign wealth fund over the sale of its commodities business have run into difficulty, and the deal may need to be reworked if it is to go ahead, banking sources said.

** South Korean steelmaker POSCO is interested in buying ThyssenKrupp AG's struggling Steel Americas unit, South Korean newspaper MoneyToday said on Wednesday, boosting the German group's shares.

** Swiss private bank Falcon said it will buy boutique bank Clariden Leu Europe from Credit Suisse for an undisclosed price.

** The board of New Zealand cooking and laundry appliance maker Fisher and Paykel Appliances Ltd said shareholders should reject a takeover offer by cornerstone shareholder Haier Group because it undervalued the company.

** There was further upheaval in the ranks of the world's commodity traders on Thursday as merchant Louis Dreyfus sold its energy trading division, reinforcing The group's focus on its core agricultural business.