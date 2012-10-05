Oct 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2020 GMT on Friday:
** EADS denied a German news report that its
proposed $45 billion merger deal with BAE Systems had
collapsed.
** The Canadian government has extended by two weeks its
review of a C$5.2 billion ($5.3 billion) bid by Malaysian state
oil company Petronas to take over Progress Energy Resources Corp
as the country's focus on foreign moves to buy Canadian
resource companies intensifies.
** Russian Railways is likely to finance the 800 million
euro ($1.04 billion) purchase of a stake in logistics firm Gefco
through a loan from Russian bank VTB, two industry
sources told Reuters.
** General Motors reaffirmed its commitment to its
ailing European arm Opel, rejecting speculation it might be
interested in disposing of the loss-making brand to rival Fiat
.
** Kraft Foods Europe, which is being integrated in spun-off
snack giant Mondelez International, is buying Italy's
Vitasnella snack brand from French foods maker Danone
for an undisclosed sum as part of its consolidation plans in
Europe.
** Greece's largest lender National Bank said on
Friday it offered to buy 100 percent of rival Eurobank
via a share swap to form the country's largest bank.
** Franco-Belgian lender Dexia said it had
completed the sale of its Luxembourg arm to Qatar's Precision
Capital and the Luxembourg state and would likely suffer a loss
of 199 million euros ($258.8 million) as a result.
** CVC Partners is exploring the sale of
Indonesia's PT Matahari Department Store, sources told
Reuters, seeking a price tag of more than $2 billion after
paying less than half that for the company two-and-a-half years
ago.
** Family-owned Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group is the
front-runner to acquire Houghton International, a U.S. producer
of metalworking fluids and other chemicals, following a $1.15
billion bid, according to two people familiar with the matter.
** Carlyle Group LP has raised $841 million in
India's fourth-biggest equity deal this year by selling its
remaining 3.7 percent stake in the country's top mortgage
lender, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC), said a
source with direct knowledge of the deal.
** Polish builder Polimex said it had binding
offers for two non-core units and expected to raise at least 300
million zlotys ($95.5 million) from the sales as part of a wider
salvage plan to keep the former bluechip afloat.
** German foods group Zertus agreed to buy UK-based
chocolate maker Zetar Plc in a 43 million pound ($70
million) deal that gives the group its first inroad into the
British confectionary market.
** Sprint Nextel Corp is considering making a rival
bid for MetroPCS Communications Inc, which agreed on
Wednesday to a merger with Deutsche Telekom AG's
T-Mobile USA, according to people familiar with the situation.
** Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group has
increased its voting stake in emerging markets telecoms operator
Vimpelcom to 41.85 percent, bringing it closer to the 43
percent owned by Norwegian telecoms group Telenor
.
** Do All Industries Ltd cut its offer price for Hyduke
Energy Services Inc by 41 percent and took it directly
to shareholders after talks with Hyduke management collapsed.
** Genting Hong Kong Ltd has approached
shareholders of Echo Entertainment Group Ltd seeking to
boost its stake in the owner of Sydney's only casino, a fund
manager who holds Echo shares said.