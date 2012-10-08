Oct 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2015 GMT on Monday:
** UnitedHealth Group Inc will buy control of Amil
Participacoes SA, Brazil's largest health insurer and
hospital operator, for $4.9 billion, making a bold move into a
fast-growing market as challenges mount for its U.S. business.
** Marathon Petroleum Corp struck a deal to buy BP
Plc's Texas City refinery and related infrastructure for
up to $2.5 billion, a purchase that will make Marathon the
fourth-largest U.S. refiner and give it a bigger potential slice
of the market for refined product exports.
** Australia's Queensland state government said on Monday it
was selling $1.5 billion worth of shares in QR National
, the country's top coal-freight operator, with the
company planning to buy back two-thirds of those shares.
** Chemicals maker TPC Group Inc on Monday said it
received a buyout proposal from Innospec Inc worth as
much as $721 million, topping an offer from two private equity
firms made in August.
** SK Telecom Co Ltd, South Korea's top mobile
operator, sold half of its 2.85 percent stake in steelmaker
Posco for 440 billion won ($395.91 million) before
the stock market opened on Monday, an SK Telecom spokeswoman
said.
** NBT Bancorp Inc said it agreed to buy Alliance
Financial Corporation in a deal valued at about $233.4
million to expand its footprint in New York.
** France must be given the option of buying shares from
media group Lagardere Sca as part of a proposed merger
between EADS and BAE Systems, a French
government source said on Monday.
** The Canadian government has extended by two weeks its
review of a C$5.2 billion ($5.33 billion) bid by Malaysian state
oil company Petronas to take over Progress Energy Resources Corp
as the country's focus on foreign moves to buy Canadian
resource companies intensifies.
** Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc received
offers from a private-equity consortium including Blackstone
Group LP and Carlyle Group LP, Bloomberg reported,
sending the healthcare company's shares up 6 percent in
premarket trade.
** Terra Firma, the private equity firm led by
high-profile dealmaker Guy Hands, is planning a multi-billion
dollar fund with a Chinese bank to invest in renewable energy,
underscoring its faith in green power despite waning enthusiasm
in some markets.
** Austrian rubber and plastic products maker Semperit
Holding AG launched a $197.4 million cash offer for
Malaysian medical glove maker Latexx Partners Bhd,
securing an initial 47 percent stake from core shareholders.
** Dutch bank and insurance group ING said on
Monday it has agreed to sell its 33.3 percent stake in Chinese
investment management firm China Merchants Fund for 98 million
euros ($128 million) to the two other joint venture partners.
** Private equity fund Mid Europa Partners filed a
267-million zloty ($85 million) offer for Polish EKO Holding SA
in another stage of a bidding war for the mid-sized
store chain, the brokerage running the deal for MEP said.
** Dutch food group Nutreco said on Monday it has
agreed to buy 75 percent of fish- and shrimp-feed company Gisis
for 78 million euros ($101.87 million) from Latin American
company Expalsa.
** CBS Corp is planning to buy a New York City FM
rock station, Merlin Media's 101.9 FM for $75 million, to
broaden the reach of its sports content.
** Private equity groups Investindustrial and Trilantic
Capital Partners have bought almost half of Spanish cable
operator Euskaltel, the market leader in highspeed broadband in
the industrialised Basque region.
** Vivendi SA is exploring the sale of its stake in
Morocco's largest telecoms company, sources familiar with the
situation told Reuters, potentially raising around 4.2 billion
euros ($5.5 billion) as part of a debt-cutting restructuring
plan.
** The main shareholders in Italian sunglasses maker
Marcolin SpA are in advanced talks on the sale of a
controlling stake to private equity fund PAI, the company said,
sending its shares up as much as 10 percent to their highest in
over a year.
** Qatar Telecom (Qtel) has nearly doubled its
stake in Kuwait's No.2 operator Wataniya to 92.1
percent, giving an instant boost to its bottom line and more
control of subsidiaries in the high growth markets of Algeria
and Tunisia.
** France's PPR SA will exit its declining Fnac
music and book retailer to focus on its more profitable luxury
and sports brands, such as Gucci and Puma, a source familiar
with the matter said on Monday.
** Malaysia's BIMB Holdings Bhd has obtained
approval from the country's central bank to start talks with
Dubai Financial Group to buy out the latter's 30.5 percent stake
in the Southeast Asian country's oldest Islamic lender, Bank
Islam.
** Barwa Real Estate plans to sell assets worth
16 billion riyals ($4.4 billion) in Qatar and Egypt to pay down
loans, the Qatari property firm said on Sunday.
** Arqaam Capital, a Dubai-based emerging market investment
bank, has agreed to buy a financial services firm in Libya to
tap into economic growth as the country rebuilds after its civil
war.