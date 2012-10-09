(Adds CDP, United Refining Inc, Variety)

Oct 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Tuesday:

** Merger talks between EADS and BAE Systems Plc have hit a new obstacle over Germany's reluctance to endorse an Anglo-French scheme for handling state shareholdings, several sources familiar with the matter said.

** Barclays' new chief executive set the course firmly towards retail banking on Tuesday with his first deal since replacing Bob Diamond - the takeover of ING's British savings and loan business and its 1.5 million customers.

** Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will buy Stanley Black & Decker Inc's door lock and bath fixture business for $1.4 billion, adding brands such as Kwikset and Price Pfister to a line-up that includes Rayovac batteries and Remington shavers.

** Cytec Industries Inc is selling its coating resins business to private equity firm Advent International for $1.03 billion and will use some of the proceeds for share buybacks.

** Italy's state investment holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said it had completed the sale of a 3.3 percent stake in oil group Eni SpA, selling some 58.3 million shares between Sept. 24 and Oct. 9 for around 1 billion euros ($1.29 billion).

** Shares of Chilean pension company AFP Cuprum jumped on Tuesday, a day after U.S. insurer and asset manager Principal Financial Group Inc agreed to buy Cuprum in a deal that valued the company at a roughly 50 percent premium over its prior closing share price.

** Chile's CorpGroup has signed a deal to buy up to 100 percent of the shares of Colombia's Helm Bank for around $1.3 billion, in what would be the biggest purchase by a Chilean financial firm abroad.

** Chemoil Energy Ltd is selling Chemoil Storage Ltd, which owns a company providing fuel storage services on Singapore's Jurong Island, to Oiltanking GmbH for $285 million.

** Mitie spent 111 million pounds ($178 million) on home care firm Enara on Tuesday, marking its first move into Britain's expanding outsourced health and social care sector.

** Australia's Arrium Ltd sold its 50.3 percent stake in New Zealand's Steel and Tube Holdings Ltd for NZ$91.2 million ($74.77 million), shoring up its defence against a takeover by a consortium including Noble Group Ltd and South Korea's POSCO.

** French-owned Monte Bianco said on Tuesday it had launched a 30.5 million euro ($39.6 million) takeover bid for Italian broadcasting equipment maker Screen Service Broadcasting Technologies.

** Top private equity firms are likely to bid next week for Australia's largest poultry producer, privately held Ingham, with annual sales of A$2.1 billion ($2.14 billion), sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** State-run Korea Deposit Insurance Corp (KDIC) launched on Tuesday an up to $235 million shares selldown in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO), a source with direct knowledge of the plan said.

** Variety, the century-old entertainment trade newspaper once considered the bible of the movie industry, has been sold to online publisher Jay Penske and private equity firm Third Point LLC for about $25 million, the companies said.

** Leon Black, chief executive of private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC and a prominent art collector, is buying premiere art book publisher Phaidon Press Ltd for an undisclosed sum, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Monday.

** Belgian chemicals and plastics group Tessenderlo said on Tuesday that it planned to sell its pharmaceutical ingredients business to private industrial holding International Chemical Investors Group.

** Industrial group Famous Brands has formed a joint-venture with Coega Dairy that will manufacture a variety of cheese products, the company said on Tuesday.

** Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu said it was committed to selling an Italian mill to gain regulatory approval for a buyout of ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum unit, a step some fear will water down the deal's benefits.

** Swedish engineering group Sandvik has looked at a possible sale of its Sandvik Materials Technology (SMT) business but decided not to proceed with a deal, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

** United Refining Inc has agreed to buy Phillips 66's marine terminal and associated assets near New York Harbor, a deal that will add a five-million-barrel oil storage facility to the company's Northeast assets, the two companies said. The terms of the deal are not yet disclosed.