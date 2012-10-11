Oct 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday.
** Canada said it needs more time to complete its review of
China's CNOOC Ltd $15.1 billion bid to take over Nexen
Inc, a deal that has raised fears about opening the
Canadian energy sector to China's state-owned
companies.
** Japanese mobile carrier Softbank Corp may buy a
majority stake in Sprint Nextel Corp to establish a
foothold in the U.S. wireless market, in what could be the
largest Japanese acquisition ever in America.
** Financier Nat Rothschild, one of the founders of coal
miner Bumi Plc, said on Thursday he saw challenges for
the company even after the exit of Indonesia's powerful Bakrie
family, with ownership remaining concentrated.
** DBS Group, Southeast Asia's largest lender, is
selling more than half of its $1.3 billion stake in Bank of
Philippine Islands (BPI) to Ayala Corp, a
source familiar with the deal told Reuters on Thursday.
** Australia's Discovery Metals Ltd unexpectedly
rebuffed a takeover offer led by a Chinese private equity firm
valuing the copper miner at A$824 million ($844.31 million), but
said it remained open to a higher bid.
** Indian tire manufacturer Apollo Tyres is in
early talks to acquire a majority stake in U.S.-based Cooper
Tire & Rubber Co in a deal valued at around $600
million, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told
Reuters.
** Activist investor Carl Icahn on Thursday offered to buy
all outstanding shares of U.S. truckmaker Oshkosh Corp
for $32.50 a share, a 21 percent premium to their Wednesday
closing price.
** Indonesia's biggest listed oil company, PT Medco Energi
Internasional, said on Thursday it would sell a
majority stake in its liquid fuel storage unit PT Medco Sarana
Kalibaru to energy firm Puma Energy LLC.
** Austrian energy group Verbund will sell its 49
percent stake in local energy services provider Energie
Klagenfurt GmbH (EKG) to majority owner Stadtwerke Klagenfurt
for around 70 million euros ($90.31 million), Verbund said on
Thursday.
** Private equity arm of Standard Chartered Plc
will invest $35 million in Indian visual entertainment services
group Prime Focus Ltd at a maximum price of 53 rupees
per share, the Indian firm said.
** Insurer Unipol has lodged an appeal against
conditions laid down by Italy's competition watchdog to clear
its planned takeover of peer Fondiaria-SAI to create
Italy's No. 2 player, two sources familiar with the matter said
on Thursday.
** Real-estate manager Prelios SpA said on
Thursday exclusive bid talks with Feidos, an Italian consortium
led by real estate entrepreneur Massimo Caputi, will last until
Nov. 12.
** Norwegian telecoms group Telenor has dissolved a
joint venture with India's Unitech Ltd, hoping to
distance itself from a scandal over the award of operating
licences and setting out a new plan to win business in the
subcontinent.
** Finnish chemicals group Kemira said on
Thursday it will not buy Swiss company Clariant's paper
chemicals unit.
** China's Baosteel Group is not bidding for ThyssenKrupp's
steel mills in Brazil and the United States, a company
spokesman said on Thursday.
** Activist investor fund Third Point has won U.S. antitrust
approval to buy an unspecified stake in Murphy Oil Corp,
the Federal Trade Commission said.