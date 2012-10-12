(Adds Royal Bank of Scotland, Ciech SA and others)
Oct 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Japanese wireless service provider Softbank Corp
is in talks with three major Japanese banks to borrow $23
billion (1.8 trillion yen) to finance a bid for U.S. operator
Sprint Nextel Corp, sources with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters on Friday.
** Royal Bank of Scotland said Spain's Banco
Santander SA has pulled out of its 1.65-billion-pound
($2.65 billion) deal to buy 316 UK RBS branches in a blow to the
state-backed British bank.
** Cleaning services company Ecolab Inc will buy
privately held oilfield specialty chemicals maker Champion
Technologies Inc for about $2.2 billion to tap into rising
demand for products used in oil and natural gas drilling.
** Privately held Champion Technologies Inc, which makes
oilfield specialty chemicals, is seeking a sale that could value
the company at about $2 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing
people with knowledge of the matter.
** Spain's Telefonica has clinched a 1 billion
euro($1.3 billion) deal to sell its Atento call centre business
to U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital as part of a drive to
cut debt.
** Italian holding company Camfin, which controls
Pirelli, has sold a well-received 150 million euro
($194 million) bond exchangeable into the tyremaker's shares.
** EU competition regulators on Friday cleared the
acquisition of U.S. technology distributor BrightPoint Inc
by its bigger rival Ingram Micro.
** India aims to divest stakes in state-owned companies Oil
India Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd and National
Aluminium Co Ltd by November, the official in charge
of the government's divestment programme said on Friday.
** Italy's air conditioning company Delclima
denied on Friday it had entered bid talks with Riello, a maker
of heating and air conditioning products.
** Chemring Group Plc said U.S. private equity
company Carlyle Group has been granted another extension
to the "put up or shut up" deadline to hammer out an offer for
the defence equipment maker.
** Austrian energy group Verbund AG is in talks
regarding its business in Turkey and is exploring a range of
options from scaling back to expanding, it said on Friday.
** The owners of the cash-strapped Deccan Chargers, Deccan
Chronicle Holdings, have sold the Indian Premier
League (IPL) franchise to real estate company Kamla Landmarc for
an undisclosed sum.
** Grupo Rede Energia has signed a letter of
understanding for the possible sale of the troubled Brazilian
power company to two other Brazilian utilities.
** Poland's chemical group Ciech SA agreed to sell
part of its toluene diisocyanate (TDI) business to Germany's
BASF SE for 43 million euros ($56 million), Ciech
said.
($1 = 0.6216 British pounds)
($1 = 78.5100 Japanese yen)
($1 = 0.7726 euros)
($1 = 0.9735 Australian dollars)
(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)