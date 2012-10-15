Oct 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Amazon.Com Inc is in advanced talks to buy the supplier of chips for its Kindle tablet computer, Israeli financial newspaper Calcalist reported.

** Private equity group Advent International said it had agreed to buy leading Danish IT services and software group KMD from rival EQT and pension fund ATP.

** Kenya's TransCentury will sell part of its stake in Tanzanian tea packager Chai Bora to focus on its infrastructure and engineering businesses.

** Sinopec Corp dropped its $2.2 billion offer with ENN Energy Holdings for China Gas due to regulatory hurdles, a defeat for acquisitive Chairman Fu Chengyu in what would have been the first unsolicited takeover in Hong Kong.

** Japanese mobile operator Softbank Corp said it will buy up to 70 percent in Sprint Nextel Corp, the third-largest U.S. carrier, for about $20.1 billion - the most a Japanese firm has spent on an overseas acquisition.

** Private equity investor Advent has made a takeover bid for Douglas Holding, jointly with the company's founding family, that values the German perfume-to-books retailer at 1.5 billion euros ($1.95 billion).

** Private equity group Cinven is buying family-owned niche pharmaceuticals business Amdipharm for 367 million pounds ($590 million) as part of a plan to create a much larger producer of generic drugs worth as much as 2 billion pounds ($3 billion).

** Mexico-focused Argonaut Gold Inc will buy Prodigy Gold Inc for about C$341 million ($348 million), taking control of Prodigy's Magino project in Ontario as it looks to expand its output to half a million ounces a year.

** China-based Yongye International Inc, a crop nutrient products maker, received a buyout offer from a group led by its chief executive that values the company at $334 million.

** Private equity fund PAI Partners has agreed to buy 78.4 percent of Marcolin for 207 million euros ($268.42 million) and will launch a bid for remaining shares aimed at delisting Italy's No.3 eyewear manufacturer

** Charles Schwab Corp said it will acquire dividend income-focused asset management firm ThomasPartners Inc in a deal that includes an upfront payment of $85 million.

** Virgin Money and U.S. private equity firm J.C. Flowers are leading a small field of potential suitors to buy 316 branches from Royal Bank of Scotland, after Spain's Santander pulled out of a deal on Friday

** U.S. farm and construction equipment maker CNH rejected the terms of a proposed merger with Italy's Fiat Industrial, a setback for Chairman Sergio Marchionne's plans for a U.S. listing.

** Norway's Norsk Hydro and Orkla will merge their extruded aluminum businesses into a 50/50 joint venture to cut cost and gain scale amid the industry's global downturn, the two firms said .

** Britain's Tullow Oil acquired a 40 percent stake in the Tooq licence, which is operated by the oil business of Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk, to look for oil in Greenland.

** Poland's top utility PGE has scrapped plans to acquire wind energy projects in Germany and Britain, the group's Chief Financial Officer Wojciech Ostrowski said.

** Oil and gas producer Trinity Exploration & Production Ltd will take over London-listed Bayfield Energy Holdings Plc , adding to its assets in Trinidad and Tobago and accelerating plans for a public listing.

** Morocco will offer to sell a 44 percent stake in its flag carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) to major Gulf airlines, an official source said on Monday.

** Russian mobile phone company MegaFon, which is preparing for a stock market listing in London, said on Monday it could pay up to $1.33 billion to buy half of the country's leading cellphone retailer Euroset.

** Italian advertising group Cairo Communications has presented an offer for broadcaster Telecom Italia Media , two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

** Three of Nigeria's CDMA mobile operators - Starcomms , Multilinks and MTS - are seeking approval to merge, the Nigerian telecoms regulator said on Monday.

** Italy's No. 1 commercial broadcaster Mediaset has drawn interest from a series of foreign TV groups, a source close to the company confirmed on Monday.