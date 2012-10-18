Oct 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** State oil firm Rosneft tightened its grip on
the Russian oil industry, lodging a cash and shares bid for
British oil company BP's 50 percent stake in the
country's third-largest oil producer, TNK-BP.
Sources familiar with the actions of BP, Rosneft, their
advisers and financiers said a bid had been submitted to BP that
valued the whole of TNK-BP at over $50 billion.
** Wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp said it has
acquired a majority interest in Clearwire Corp by
buying a stake from the company's founder, after a dispute with
Intel and other investors scuttled a similar attempt to take
control last week.
The Clearwire deal comes less than a week after Sprint
agreed to sell 70 percent of itself to Japan's Softbank Corp
9984.T in a $20 billion transaction.
** Hong Kong businessman Richard Li, son of Asia's richest
man Li Ka-shing, is nearing a deal to buy ING's Hong Kong and
Thailand business for over $2 billion, sources with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
** Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G will need to sell assets such as
spectrum to sooth regulatory worries about its planned 1.3
billion euro buy of France Telecom's Orange Austria,
the EU's antitrust chief said on Thursday.
** Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has made an
unsolicited $1.42 billion bid for U.S. luxury hotels group
Orient-Express Hotels, which turned down an offer in
2007 to form a strategic alliance.
** Morgan Stanley is exploring "different structures"
for its commodities business, the CEO of the investment bank
said on Thursday, the firm's first public comments hinting at a
possible sale of its multibillion-dollar oil and metals trading
arm.
** Electrical products distributor Wesco International Inc
said it will buy rival EECOL Electric Corp for about
C$1.14 billion ($1.16 billion) to expand its presence in Canada
and in South America.
** Ally Financial, the auto lender 74 percent owned by the
U.S. government, will sell its Mexican insurance business to
insurance and reinsurance company ACE Ltd for $865
million in cash as it looks to focus on its U.S.
operations.
** Chinese appliance maker Haier said it would be taking a
majority stake in New Zealand's Fisher and Paykel Appliances Ltd
after some institutional investors accepted its
sweetened offer of NZ$1.28 a share, a price which values the
company at around NZ$927 million ($760 million). Haier already
holds a 20 percent stake in the company.
** IBM Corp is in advanced talks to buy Israel-based
Red Bend Software, a provider of mobile phone software, for $200
million to $250 million, Israeli media reported.
** A unit of Malakoff Power Bhd, Malaysia's largest
independent power producer, is buying DRB-HICOM Bhd's
power plant operation and maintenance unit for 575 million
ringgit ($189.39 million) in cash, according to a local stock
exchange filing.
** The Bulgarian government will start the sale of 33
percent stakes in two domestic power distribution companies
controlled by Czech power utility CEZ on Oct. 29,
the privatisation agency said on Thursday.
It hopes to raise over 100 million levs ($67.1 million) from
the sale, which will be carried out on the Sofia bourse, an
official familiar with the process said.
** Advent International looked set to win control of Polish
retailer EKO Holding after raising its offer for a
third time, even though a rival private equity firm made a
higher bid soon after.
** Aircraft maker Hawker Beechcraft Inc, owned by Goldman
Sachs and Onex Corp, said it intends to emerge
from bankruptcy as a standalone company after talks to sell
itself to Chinese aerospace firm Superior Aviation Beijing Co
failed.
** Kuwait Projects Co said it planned to enter
into a "strategic partnership" with Japan's Orix Corp
and that the companies were mulling a joint project in Algeria.
** U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co and
Wilmar International Ltd, the world's largest listed
palm oil producer, said on Thursday they completed regulatory
approvals for a partnership in the global fertilizer and
European vegetable oil sectors.
** Portugal on Thursday named Synergy Aerospace, owned by
Brazilian airline entrepreneur German Efromovich, as the sole
potential buyer of its struggling national carrier TAP.