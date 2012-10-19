Oct 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Rosneft is poised to secure a tighter grip on Russia's oil industry by buying BP's 50 percent stake in TNK-BP, the country's third largest producing company. The British oil company's board will meet on Friday to consider a cash and stock offer worth over $25 billion.

** Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial is committed to Britain, it said after the Financial Times reported it had shelved plans to sell its British division.

Sun Life's British unit has 750,000 policyholders and held nearly 12 billion pounds ($19.36 billion) of assets as of June 30 this year. The annuity-focused business stopped accepting new customers in 2010.

** A Singapore hotel and property firm backed by Indonesia's Lippo Group may team up with Japan's Kirin Holdings to thwart a $7.2 billion takeover offer for Fraser and Neave Ltd from companies linked to Thailand's third-richest man, sources said.

** Canada's Astral Media, owner of television, radio and outdoor-advertising assets, could be broken up and sold to several buyers, analysts said on Friday, after the country's broadcast regulator unexpectedly vetoed a takeover by BCE Inc.

** French retailer Carrefour went a long way to reining in its huge debt after agreeing late on Thursday to sell its Colombian assets to Chile's Cencosud for a higher than expected 2 billion euros ($2.62 billion).

** ING is selling its Hong Kong, Macau and Thailand insurance units to businessman Richard Li, son of Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, for $2.14 billion in cash, the Dutch financial services company said in a statement.

** Telefonica has received orders for all the shares it is offering in its German unit in a 1.5 billion ($1.96 billion) stock market listing, three days into the marketing process, five people close to the transaction said.

** French engineering company Schneider Electric has abandoned plans to sell its CST sensors division for around $1 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.

** Norway's Atea ASA has ended talks with a potential buyer, it said late on Thursday, after earlier announcing it was in discussions with an unnamed private equity fund for a deal that would value the IT firm at least $1.2 billion.

** Harry Winston Diamond Corp said on Thursday it had received various indications of interest regarding a potential purchase of its luxury brand business, but the company said it is not in active negotiations regarding any such transaction.

** The private equity investor that bought the British retailer Comet for only 2 pounds ($3.23) just eight months ago, is considering selling the electrical goods chain, the Financial Times reported.

** India's United Spirits Ltd, which is in talks to sell a stake to UK giant Diageo Plc, said on Friday it will sell 935,982 shares in Pioneer Distillers, a stake that at Friday's price would be worth 45.49 million rupees($856,300).

** Shares in Italy's RCS Mediagroup, the publisher of influential daily Corriere della Sera, climbed more than 10 percent on Friday after an Italian financier offered to buy a 5.1 percent stake at a 130-percent premium.

** Spanish bank Santander and Elavon, a U.S. Bancorp-owned credit-card payment processor, are to jointly develop a credit and debit card payment service in Spain.

** Top Japanese cable operator Jupiter Telecommunications Co will buy its closest rival Japan Cablenet Ltd to create a company that will control half of Japan's cable services, the Nikkei reported.

** U.S. hedge fund Golden Tree could get an indirect 33 percent stake in Cerberus Capital Management's Austrian banking unit BAWAG PSK in a move that could help shore up BAWAG's balance sheet, a newspaper reported.

** Spanish builder FCC's Austria-based subsidiary Alpine is looking to sell assets to help cut debt and get its finances back on a more solid footing, officials said on Friday.

** Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc and a consortium of Ocwen Financial Corp and Walter Investment Management Corp are expected to make bids for Residential Capital LLC's mortgage business in a bankruptcy auction that begins next week, sources familiar with the situation said.