(Adds Rosneft, Ally Financial, Fasken Martineau and Cerberus Capital)

Oct 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Rosneft tightened its grip on Russia's oil industry on Monday with a $55 billion deal to buy TNK-BP that also makes Britain's BP a one-fifth shareholder in the state-controlled company.

** Canada has blocked Malaysian state oil firm Petronas' C$5.17 billion ($5.2 billion) bid for gas producer Progress Energy Resources Corp in a surprise move that could signal problems for a much larger Chinese deal in the country's energy sector.

** Ally Financial Inc, the U.S. auto lender 74 percent owned by the U.S. Treasury, is near a deal to sell its Canadian operations to Royal Bank of Canada for more than $4 billion, according to a source familiar with the deal.

** U.S. agriculture giant Archer Daniels Midland Co has bid $2.8 billion for GrainCorp, sending shares in Australia's last independent grains handler soaring, as markets bet on a higher offer price or rival bids being flushed out.

** Oil and gas producer Halcon Resources Corp said it will buy some assets in the Williston Basin in North Dakota from privately held Petro-Hunt LLC and its affiliate for about $1.45 billion, boosting its proved reserves by 58 percent.

** Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G has offered more concessions in a bid to get clearance for its planned 1.3 billion euro ($1.69 billion) purchase of France Telecom's Orange Austria, the European Commission said on Monday.

** U.S. genealogy website operator Ancestry.com agreed to be acquired for $1.6 billion by a group led by Europe-based private equity firm Permira Advisors LLC, four months after it put itself up for sale following the cancellation of a TV show based on its research.

** Germany's BASF SE said its Wintershall oil and gas unit agreed on a swap of North Sea oil and gas field assets with Statoil, which will include a $1.35 billion payment to the Norwegian oil company.

** Alexander's Inc said it would sell Kings Plaza Mall for $751 million to The Macerich Company.

** General Motors Co is looking to gain close to complete control of its South Korean unit by buying a 17 percent stake held by the unit's second-biggest shareholder, a move that has renewed concerns it could be paving the way for restructuring steps.

** German engineering group Siemens is to sell its solar energy business as part of its cost-saving programme, and is already holding talks with potential buyers.

** Toyota Industries Corp said it will buy Cascade Corporation, which makes parts for the lift trucks industry, for $728 million.

** The former chief executive of Israel's Solel Solar Systems, which was acquired by Siemens in 2009 for $418 million, is considering making an offer to buy back the maker of solar thermal power plants.

** Serbia is looking at the idea of carving a new airline out of the loss-making JAT Airways business, with the government to help with the leasing of new aircraft from EADS's Airbus , Finance Minister Mladjan Dinkic told local newspaper Blic.

** Indian industrial group Rain Commodities Ltd agreed to buy speciality chemicals group Ruetgers in a 702 million euro ($918 million) deal that would set a new record for an Indian takeover of a German-owned business.

** Pfizer Inc said it would buy privately held-NextWave Pharmaceuticals for $255 million, gaining access to the company's attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drug.

** Brazil's Refinaria de Petroleos Manguinhos SA has offered to sell part of its property to the government of Rio de Janeiro state for 350 million reais ($173 million) in an effort to stave off expropriation, the company said on Monday.

** India's No 2 drugmaker by sales, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories , said it plans to buy Dutch drug firm OctoPlus for 27.39 million euros ($35.69 million) to expand its research and development.

** Greece's Aegean Airlines is making a fresh attempt to buy Olympic Air, this time for an agreed 72 million euros, in a bid to generate savings to cope with the country's deep recession and create a stronger domestic competitor to foreign rivals.

** U.S. private equity investor FLAG Capital has agreed to buy Squadron Capital Advisors Ltd, a private investment firm controlled by the founder of Duty Free Shopping outlets Robert W. Miller, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista raised his stake in iron ore producer MMX Mineração e Metalicos SA to 46.41 percent, the Rio de Janeiro-based mining company said in a statement on Monday.

** Australia's Woodside Petroleum has submitted a bid to buy a share of Leviathan, a huge natural gas find off Israel's Mediterranean shores.

** German media group Bertelsmann is considering making a bid for Springer Science+Business, the world's second-largest publisher of scientific journals, the Financial Times said on Monday.

** French nuclear group Areva is in exclusive talks with French investment fund Astorg to sell its U.S. radioactivity measurement unit Canberra, French daily Les Echos reported.

** Canadian business law and litigation firm Fasken Martineau said on Monday it is combining forces with South Africa's Bell Dewar, beefing up its business in Africa and its expertise in mining and other key areas.

** Cerberus Capital Management is working on a takeover bid for troubled supermarket operator Supervalu Inc and has held talks with lenders to line up financing, according to three sources familiar with the matter. ($1 = $0.99 Canadian) ($1 = 0.9668 Australian dollars) ($1 = 0.7674 euro) ($1 = 2.0277 Brazilian reais) (Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon and Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)