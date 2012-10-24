(Adds Vivendi, Manulife Financial, IDB Holding, Amplifon,
Marathon Oil and Signet Jewelers)
Oct 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Germany is rushing to purchase a stake in EADS
by year-end, fearful that the owner of the shares, carmaker
Daimler, could unload them on the open market and
hurt Berlin's influence in the aerospace group, a government
document obtained by Reuters showed.
** Vivendi has received four expressions of
interest in its 53-percent stake in Maroc Telecom from
which it hopes to garner at least 5.5 billion euros ($7.13
billion), two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
** Chemical company PolyOne Corp struck a $246
million deal to buy plastic products maker Spartech Corp
, a maker of bulletproof barriers and aircraft cabin
windows, to enter new markets.
** Marathon Oil Corp said on Wednesday it is in
negotiations to sell a portion of its 20 percent stake in the
Athabasca Oil Sands Project in Canada as part of a strategy to
shed less profitable assets.
** KDDI Corp and Sumitomo Corp said on
Wednesday they plan to buy the shares they do not already own in
cable services provider Jupiter Telecommunications Co (JCOM)
for 216 billion yen ($2.71 billion), in a step towards
merging the two firms' cable businesses.
** Private equity firms KKR & Co, Apax Partners and
Madison Dearborn Partners are bidding for Heartland Dental Care
Inc, one of the largest U.S. dental practice management
companies which could be worth around $1.3 billion, according to
people familiar with the matter.
** BHP Billiton is exploring the sale of
its Pinto Valley copper mine in Arizona, which might fetch less
than $1 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
** Brazilian shipbuilding and leasing company OSX Brasil SA
agreed to sell 508.8 million reais ($251 million) of
stock to its controlling shareholder, Brazilian billionaire Eike
Batista, the company said.
** Iconix Brand Group Inc agreed to buy the Umbro
sneaker brand from Nike Inc for $225 million, the
companies said on Wednesday.
** Bulgaria aims to raise at least 104.3 million levs
($69.14 million) from the sale of 33 percent stakes in two power
distribution companies controlled by Czech electricity producer
CEZ, the stock exchange said.
** Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc and a team of
Ocwen Financial Corp and Walter Investment Management
Corp are the only bidders competing at an auction on
Tuesday for Residential Capital LLC's mortgage business, a
source familiar with the situation said.
** Germany utility E.ON is selling all its
operations in Finland, including a stake in an unbuilt nuclear
project, as it tries to raise funds and reduce its debt.
** Deutsche Telekom AG is confident a deal to
merge its T-Mobile USA unit with U.S.carrier MetroPCS
Communications Inc will go through, its chief executive
said on Wednesday.
** Manulife Financial Corp said on Wednesday it
will acquire Benesure Canada Inc, a private firm that
administers and distributes life and disability creditor
insurance to the mortgage broker marketplace.
** Israel's IDB Holding Corp, is considering
acquiring subsidiary Koor Industries to simplify the
complex, pyramid-like structure of the debt-ridden conglomerate
and to reduce costs.
** Italian hearing aid group Amplifon hopes to
close an acquisition in Germany by the first quarter of next
year, the group's Chief Executive Franco Moscetti told Reuters.
** Signet Jewelers Ltd , owner of the Kay
Jewelers chain, said on Wednesday it has bought Ultra Stores Inc
in a move aimed at giving it a bigger foothold in the growing
jewelry outlet sector.
($1 = 79.7800 Japanese yen)
($1 = 0.7714 euros)
($1 = 2.03 Brazilian reais)
(Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon and Mridhula Raghavan in
Bangalore)