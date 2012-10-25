(Adds Yahoo Inc, Aeon Co, Sistema, Pearson Plc and Petaquilla
Minerals)
Oct 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Buyout firm Cerberus Capital Management is preparing a
takeover bid for the third-largest U.S. supermarket chain
Supervalu Inc, with an eye toward divesting the troubled
company's assets to several parties only interested in pieces,
according to people familiar with the matter.
** General Motors Co plans to have talks to buy a
stake in its South Korean unit from the unit's second-biggest
shareholder, Korea Development Bank(KDB), the head of GM Korea
said on Thursday.
** Schneider Electric will examine any acquisition
opportunities that arise, as well as possible disposals, finance
head Emmanuel Babeau said in a phone interview on Thursday.
People with knowledge of the matter told Reuters the French
engineering company had abandoned plans to sell the unit for
around $1 billion.
** Yahoo Inc said on Thursday it bought a small,
mobile start-up company in New York, marking one of new Chief
Executive Marissa Mayer's first moves to revamp the struggling
Web pioneer by acquiring outside products and technology.
** U.S. drug wholesaler McKesson Corp struck a deal
to buy medical products distributor PSS World Medical
for $1.46 billion to boost scale and margins in its surgical
devices supply business, amid falling medical procedure volumes.
** South Korea's Woongjin Holdings is willing to
complete a $1.1 billion deal signed in August to sell a near 30
percent controlling stake in water purifier maker Woongjin Coway
to domestic private equity fund MBK Partners, a
court said.
** Japanese retailer Aeon Co is set to acquire
France-based Carrefour SA's Malaysian business for
slightly more than 20 billion yen ($250 million) as part of its
push into Southeast Asia, the Nikkei said.
** Russian services conglomerate Sistema said its
mobile unit MTS would acquire a one-quarter stake in
Sistema's MTS-Bank for up to 5.09 billion roubles ($162.51
million).
** British education and publishing group Pearson Plc
said it was in talks with Germany's Bertelsmann
to combine their publishing divisions, Penguin and
Random House.
** Carlyle Group has signed its first ever investment
in Southeast Asia, with a deal to buy a stake of around 25
percent in a publicly traded Indonesian telecom towers operator
for about $100 million, sources with knowledge of the deal said.
** Private real estate investor Starwood Capital Group will
buy LNR Property LLC, the largest U.S. special servicer of sour
mortgages, for more than $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing two people with knowledge of the deal.
** Russia may sell up to 6 percent of shares in Rosneft
in 2013 as part of the country's drive to reduce state
ownership of assets, economy minister Andrei Belousov said on
Thursday.
** RWE, Germany's No.2 utility, is in advanced
talks to sell Horizon, its British nuclear joint venture with
E.ON, a company spokeswoman said. Analysts say the
deal could fetch up to 500 million euros ($648
million).
** Indian power utility CESC Ltd said it would pay
3.95 billion rupees ($73.4 million) for a 49.5 percent stake in
Firstsource Solutions Ltd, a business process
outsourcing company.
** Troubled Polish builder Polimex stepped nearer
to financial stability after agreeing to sell two of its units
for a cut price 119 million zlotys ($37 million) to state
restructuring agency ARP on Thursday.
** Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia is to sell
part of a manufacturing plant it is closing in Salo, southwest
Finland, to drugmaker Orion.
** U.S. energy group Chevron plans to look for shale
gas in Lithuania after buying a stake in a local oil company,
the prime minister said on Thursday, showing the country hopes
to follow neighbour Poland in seeking new
supplies.
** Hess Corp said it has agreed to sell its interest
in the Beryl area fields in the North Sea and the Scottish Area
Gas Evacuation System to Royal Dutch Shell for $525
million.
** CITIC Securities Co Ltd said on Thursday it
would buy the remaining 80 percent of CLSA brokerage, showing
the ambition of China's biggest listed brokerage to expand
overseas as growth in its home market slows.
** Brazilian miner Vale is reevaluating noncore
assets and the market should expect the sale of some of them,
Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani Pires said on a conference
call on Thursday.
** Private equity firm MBK Partners will buy water purifier
maker Woongjin Coway from its major shareholder
Woongjin Holdings, in a deal a South Korean court is expected to
approve, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Private equity firm BC Partners has cancelled
the sale of German SGB Starkstrom, a manufacturer of power
transformers, as the only remaining bidder failed to secure
government backing for the deal, two people close to the matter
told Reuters.
** Italian eyewear maker Luxottica is not
interested in buying optician shopping chain Salmoiraghi &
Vigano, the company chairman said on Thursday.
** Canadian gold miner Petaquilla Minerals Ltd said
on Thursday it is evaluating a higher buyout offer from Inmet
Mining Corp even as it pursues talks with others.
($1 = 53.8050 Indian rupees)
($1 = 3.2007 zlotys)
($1 = 0.7711 euro)
(Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon and Mridhula Raghavan in
Bangalore)