Oct 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Buyout firm Cerberus Capital Management is preparing a takeover bid for the third-largest U.S. supermarket chain Supervalu Inc, with an eye toward divesting the troubled company's assets to several parties only interested in pieces, according to people familiar with the matter.

** General Motors Co plans to have talks to buy a stake in its South Korean unit from the unit's second-biggest shareholder, Korea Development Bank(KDB), the head of GM Korea said on Thursday.

** Schneider Electric will examine any acquisition opportunities that arise, as well as possible disposals, finance head Emmanuel Babeau said in a phone interview on Thursday.

People with knowledge of the matter told Reuters the French engineering company had abandoned plans to sell the unit for around $1 billion.

** Yahoo Inc said on Thursday it bought a small, mobile start-up company in New York, marking one of new Chief Executive Marissa Mayer's first moves to revamp the struggling Web pioneer by acquiring outside products and technology.

** U.S. drug wholesaler McKesson Corp struck a deal to buy medical products distributor PSS World Medical for $1.46 billion to boost scale and margins in its surgical devices supply business, amid falling medical procedure volumes.

** South Korea's Woongjin Holdings is willing to complete a $1.1 billion deal signed in August to sell a near 30 percent controlling stake in water purifier maker Woongjin Coway to domestic private equity fund MBK Partners, a court said.

** Japanese retailer Aeon Co is set to acquire France-based Carrefour SA's Malaysian business for slightly more than 20 billion yen ($250 million) as part of its push into Southeast Asia, the Nikkei said.

** Russian services conglomerate Sistema said its mobile unit MTS would acquire a one-quarter stake in Sistema's MTS-Bank for up to 5.09 billion roubles ($162.51 million).

** British education and publishing group Pearson Plc said it was in talks with Germany's Bertelsmann to combine their publishing divisions, Penguin and Random House.

** Carlyle Group has signed its first ever investment in Southeast Asia, with a deal to buy a stake of around 25 percent in a publicly traded Indonesian telecom towers operator for about $100 million, sources with knowledge of the deal said.

** Private real estate investor Starwood Capital Group will buy LNR Property LLC, the largest U.S. special servicer of sour mortgages, for more than $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people with knowledge of the deal.

** Russia may sell up to 6 percent of shares in Rosneft in 2013 as part of the country's drive to reduce state ownership of assets, economy minister Andrei Belousov said on Thursday.

** RWE, Germany's No.2 utility, is in advanced talks to sell Horizon, its British nuclear joint venture with E.ON, a company spokeswoman said. Analysts say the deal could fetch up to 500 million euros ($648 million).

** Indian power utility CESC Ltd said it would pay 3.95 billion rupees ($73.4 million) for a 49.5 percent stake in Firstsource Solutions Ltd, a business process outsourcing company.

** Troubled Polish builder Polimex stepped nearer to financial stability after agreeing to sell two of its units for a cut price 119 million zlotys ($37 million) to state restructuring agency ARP on Thursday.

** Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia is to sell part of a manufacturing plant it is closing in Salo, southwest Finland, to drugmaker Orion.

** U.S. energy group Chevron plans to look for shale gas in Lithuania after buying a stake in a local oil company, the prime minister said on Thursday, showing the country hopes to follow neighbour Poland in seeking new supplies.

** Hess Corp said it has agreed to sell its interest in the Beryl area fields in the North Sea and the Scottish Area Gas Evacuation System to Royal Dutch Shell for $525 million.

** CITIC Securities Co Ltd said on Thursday it would buy the remaining 80 percent of CLSA brokerage, showing the ambition of China's biggest listed brokerage to expand overseas as growth in its home market slows.

** Brazilian miner Vale is reevaluating noncore assets and the market should expect the sale of some of them, Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani Pires said on a conference call on Thursday.

** Private equity firm MBK Partners will buy water purifier maker Woongjin Coway from its major shareholder Woongjin Holdings, in a deal a South Korean court is expected to approve, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Private equity firm BC Partners has cancelled the sale of German SGB Starkstrom, a manufacturer of power transformers, as the only remaining bidder failed to secure government backing for the deal, two people close to the matter told Reuters.

** Italian eyewear maker Luxottica is not interested in buying optician shopping chain Salmoiraghi & Vigano, the company chairman said on Thursday.

** Canadian gold miner Petaquilla Minerals Ltd said on Thursday it is evaluating a higher buyout offer from Inmet Mining Corp even as it pursues talks with others. ($1 = 53.8050 Indian rupees) ($1 = 3.2007 zlotys) ($1 = 0.7711 euro) (Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon and Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)