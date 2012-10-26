Oct 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Industrial machinery maker Gardner Denver Inc is exploring a sale and has drawn initial interest from several major private equity firms, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would top $3 billion.

** Portugal moved closer to selling airport operator ANA, attracting eight preliminary offers in a deal that could help the indebted country raise up to 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion).

** Switzerland's Maus Freres Group has agreed to buy a 30.3 percent stake in Lacoste SA, adding to the 35 percent it already holds and valuing the classic French sportswear maker at between 1.0 billion and 1.25 billion euros ($1.29-$1.62 billion).

** Specialty truckmaker Oshkosh Corp reported a higher quarterly profit on Friday, though a decline in its defense business weighed on revenue, and rejected a takeover offer from activist shareholder Carl Icahn.

** Spanish bank Banco Popular on Friday said it would consider buying state-rescued lender CatalunyaCaixa when the government puts it up for auction.

** Cerveceria Costa Rica struck a deal to buy privately held North American Breweries, which sells Genesee and Labatt beer in the United States, for $388 million in cash.

** Dean Foods Co's Morningstar business has attracted takeover interest from Michael Foods and Mexican dairy company Grupo Lala, people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that could be valued in the $1 billion to $1.5 billion range.

** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc won a bankruptcy auction for a Residential Capital LLC loan portfolio with a $1.5 billion bid, ResCap said on Thursday.

** Blackstone Group has agreed to buy the Huamin Imperial Building in Shanghai, a source with knowledge of the matter said, an office tower which media reports say is valued at around RMB7 billion ($1.12 billion).

** Prospect Global Resources Inc said on Friday that private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC will buy $100 million worth of Prospect debt to help the potash miner develop an Arizona mine.

** Spain's NH Hoteles has received a preliminary offer from U.S. private equity firm KKR to buy bonds that can be converted into shares of the debt-laden hotel chain.

** Dutch food and chemicals group DSM said on Friday it has agreed to buy Cargill's cultures and enzymes business for 85 million euros ($110 million) in cash.

** Australian gold miner Noble Mineral Resources Ltd said on Friday it favoured a plan by China's Zhongrun Resources Investment Corp to buy a stake in the company over a rival offer from Resolute Mining Ltd.

Noble said Zhongrun's A$85 million ($88 million) offer for a 42 percent stake in the company, made last month, continued to be in the best interests of all shareholders.

** XPO Logistics Inc confirmed it acquired the freight brokerage division of Ozburn-Hessey Logistics, a logistics company owned by private equity firm Welsh Carson, for $50 million in cash.

** German publisher Burda has bid to take over professional social network Xing AG as it further reduces its dependence on traditional printed media.

Burda is offering 44 euros per share for the remaining stake, valuing Xing at 240 million euros ($311.03 million), a 20 percent premium to Thursday's closing price.

** Offshore driller Seadrill raised its stake in Asia Offshore Drilling Ltd to 64 percent from 34 percent and plans to launch a mandatory offer for the shares it does not own, it said on Friday.

** Norway's Telenor will bring Lakshdeep Investments & Finance Pvt. Ltd into its new Indian Telewings venture to bid jointly for new mobile telephone licenses, Telenor said on Friday.

Lakshdeep, a company controlled by Sudhir Valia, will contribute an undisclosed amount of equity into the new Telewings joint venture, in which Telenor will hold a 74 percent stake, Telenor added.

** British buyouts firm Exponent Private Equity said it has acquired tool hire group HSS Hire Services Group from U.S. hedge funds Och-Ziff and Perry Capital for an undisclosed sum.

** Leading Canadian pensions group Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said it has agreed to buy a 39 percent stake in motorcyle racing group Dorna from private equity firm Bridgepoint, for an undisclosed sum.

** Astral Media Inc said on Thursday that its suitor BCE Inc has opted to delay the closing date of its planned takeover of Astral as it works to overturn a recent regulatory ruling that has reduced the likelihood of the deal being consummated.

** Brazilian mining company Vale SA plans to sell underperforming assets to control costs and boost profit, executives said on Thursday, a day after reporting weak earnings and halting work on a giant iron ore mine in the West African nation of Guinea.

** Solar parks developer Activ Solar is on the lookout for assets from German solar firms that are in distress as a result of falling government subsidies and cheap competition from Asia, the company's chief executive told Reuters.

** Alfa Bank, Russia's largest privately owned lender, is interested in European banking assets whose value has been beaten down by the continent's debt crisis.