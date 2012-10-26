Oct 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Industrial machinery maker Gardner Denver Inc is
exploring a sale and has drawn initial interest from several
major private equity firms, according to people familiar with
the matter, in a deal that would top $3 billion.
** Portugal moved closer to selling airport operator ANA,
attracting eight preliminary offers in a deal that could help
the indebted country raise up to 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion).
** Switzerland's Maus Freres Group has agreed to buy a 30.3
percent stake in Lacoste SA, adding to the 35 percent it already
holds and valuing the classic French sportswear maker at between
1.0 billion and 1.25 billion euros ($1.29-$1.62 billion).
** Specialty truckmaker Oshkosh Corp reported a
higher quarterly profit on Friday, though a decline in its
defense business weighed on revenue, and rejected a takeover
offer from activist shareholder Carl Icahn.
** Spanish bank Banco Popular on Friday said it
would consider buying state-rescued lender CatalunyaCaixa when
the government puts it up for auction.
** Cerveceria Costa Rica struck a deal to buy privately held
North American Breweries, which sells Genesee and Labatt beer in
the United States, for $388 million in cash.
** Dean Foods Co's Morningstar business has attracted
takeover interest from Michael Foods and Mexican dairy company
Grupo Lala, people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that
could be valued in the $1 billion to $1.5 billion range.
** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc won a
bankruptcy auction for a Residential Capital LLC loan portfolio
with a $1.5 billion bid, ResCap said on Thursday.
** Blackstone Group has agreed to buy the Huamin
Imperial Building in Shanghai, a source with knowledge of the
matter said, an office tower which media reports say is valued
at around RMB7 billion ($1.12 billion).
** Prospect Global Resources Inc said on Friday
that private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
will buy $100 million worth of Prospect debt to help the potash
miner develop an Arizona mine.
** Spain's NH Hoteles has received a preliminary
offer from U.S. private equity firm KKR to buy bonds
that can be converted into shares of the debt-laden hotel chain.
** Dutch food and chemicals group DSM said on
Friday it has agreed to buy Cargill's cultures and
enzymes business for 85 million euros ($110 million) in cash.
** Australian gold miner Noble Mineral Resources Ltd
said on Friday it favoured a plan by China's Zhongrun
Resources Investment Corp to buy a stake in the
company over a rival offer from Resolute Mining Ltd.
Noble said Zhongrun's A$85 million ($88 million) offer for a
42 percent stake in the company, made last month, continued to
be in the best interests of all shareholders.
** XPO Logistics Inc confirmed it acquired the
freight brokerage division of Ozburn-Hessey Logistics, a
logistics company owned by private equity firm Welsh Carson, for
$50 million in cash.
** German publisher Burda has bid to take over professional
social network Xing AG as it further reduces its
dependence on traditional printed media.
Burda is offering 44 euros per share for the remaining
stake, valuing Xing at 240 million euros ($311.03 million), a 20
percent premium to Thursday's closing price.
** Offshore driller Seadrill raised its stake in
Asia Offshore Drilling Ltd to 64 percent from 34
percent and plans to launch a mandatory offer for the shares it
does not own, it said on Friday.
** Norway's Telenor will bring Lakshdeep
Investments & Finance Pvt. Ltd into its new Indian Telewings
venture to bid jointly for new mobile telephone licenses,
Telenor said on Friday.
Lakshdeep, a company controlled by Sudhir Valia, will
contribute an undisclosed amount of equity into the new
Telewings joint venture, in which Telenor will hold a 74 percent
stake, Telenor added.
** British buyouts firm Exponent Private Equity said it has
acquired tool hire group HSS Hire Services Group from U.S. hedge
funds Och-Ziff and Perry Capital for an undisclosed sum.
** Leading Canadian pensions group Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB) said it has agreed to buy a 39 percent
stake in motorcyle racing group Dorna from private equity firm
Bridgepoint, for an undisclosed sum.
** Astral Media Inc said on Thursday that its
suitor BCE Inc has opted to delay the closing date of
its planned takeover of Astral as it works to overturn a recent
regulatory ruling that has reduced the likelihood of the deal
being consummated.
** Brazilian mining company Vale SA plans to sell
underperforming assets to control costs and boost profit,
executives said on Thursday, a day after reporting weak earnings
and halting work on a giant iron ore mine in the West African
nation of Guinea.
** Solar parks developer Activ Solar is on the lookout for
assets from German solar firms that are in distress as a result
of falling government subsidies and cheap competition from Asia,
the company's chief executive told Reuters.
** Alfa Bank, Russia's largest privately owned lender, is
interested in European banking assets whose value has been
beaten down by the continent's debt crisis.