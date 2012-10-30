Oct 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Commodities trader Glencore, hoping to speed its
$33 billion takeover of Xstrata over its final hurdles, is
expected to offer to sell part of the group's zinc assets,
meeting a midnight deadline to comply with EU antitrust
concerns.
** Germany's Bayer is to buy U.S. vitamins maker
Schiff Nutrition International for $1.2 billion as it
seeks stable sources of growth to complement its more volatile
prescription drugs business.
** Barclays Plc has temporarily suspended its bid
for a stake in Namibia's Bank Windhoek until it completes a
process to combine its African businesses with those of Absa
Group, Barclays said on Tuesday.
** Severstal, Russia's third-largest steel
producer, is unlikely to buy ArcelorMittal's
steelmaking plant at Florange in eastern France, a source close
to the company said on Tuesday, dismissing an earlier media
report.
** Russia will sell a 5.66 percent stake in Rosneft
to British major BP next year but will refrain
from a wider privatisation of the country's largest oil company
in 2013, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an
interview.
** Allergan Inc said it was exploring a sale of its
obesity business on falling sales of the only product in the
unit.
** Russian Railways is to sign a contract to buy logistics
firm Gefco in early November, Interfax reported on Tuesday,
citing Vladimir Yakunin, chief of the state railway monopoly.
** Brazil's biggest bookstore chain, Saraiva, is trying to
sell its online business, a move that could pave the way for
Amazon's debut in Latin America's fastest growing e-commerce
market, industry sources said.
** Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd said it will
merge with its light-oil focused funit PetroBakken Energy Ltd
and transfer its heavy oil business to a new entity to
arrest a fall in its market valuation.
** Enterprise technology maker JDA Software Group Inc
is exploring a sale and has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co
to advise on the process, people familiar with the
matter said.
** Australia's competition regulator said it will review a
proposed takeover by H.J. Heinz Co of organic baby food
supplier Rafferty's Garden Pty Ltd, which is owned by private
equity firm Anacacia Capital.
** Billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Altimo increased its stake
in Russian telecoms group Vimpelcom overnight,
outmanoeuvring arch-rival Telenor and potentially
clearing the way for a resumption of dividend payouts.
** German financial holding company Porsche SE
plans to use the bulk of its 2.59 billion euros ($3.34 billion)
in net cash for strategic acquisitions rather than return it to
shareholders.
** Carlyle Group LP said it will buy a Japanese unit
of U.S. food packaging company Sealed Air Corp at an
undisclosed price, in the private equity firm's second Japanese
acquisition in a month.
** Italian semiconductor manufacturer EEMS said on
Tuesday China's Wuxi Taiji Industry had expressed an
interest in buying its EEMS Suzhou Co. and EEMS Suzhou
Technology businesses.
** Premier Foods Plc said it sold its pickles and
sauces business, including the Branston brand, for 92.5 million
pounds (148.2 million) to Japan's Mizkan Group to trim debt.
** Singapore Airlines Ltd will buy a 10 percent
stake in Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd for A$105
million ($108 million), stepping up its competition with rival
Qantas Airways Ltd in the lucrative Australian market.
** A consortium led by SUEK, Russia's largest
steam coal miner, has offered the highest bid for a stake in the
Arctic port of Murmansk, an adviser to the deal said on Tuesday,
in a move that would lift its holding to over 50 percent.
SUEK, along with a Cyprus-based firm affiliated with
Russia's largest privately-owned lender Alfa-Bank, offered 2.2
billion roubles ($69.9 million) for a 25.5 percent stake in the
port, Raiffeisen Investment said.
** Orascom Telecom Holding said it was considering
the sale of all or part of its interests in central and southern
Africa as part of a review of operations in the region.