Oct 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Commodities trader Glencore has offered to end
an exclusive zinc sales deal and sell its minority stake in
world No. 1 producer Nyrstar to win EU approval for its
$33 billion takeover of Xstrata, a source said on
Wednesday.
** Rupert Murdoch's News Corp boosted its share of
Australia's pay-TV market after shareholders in Consolidated
Media Holdings Ltd voted in favour of a A$2 billion
($2.1 billion) takeover offer from News.
** Canada is likely to extend its review of the $15.1
billion bid by China's CNOOC Ltd for oil producer
Nexen Inc beyond next week's deadline to allow more
time for the government to formulate a broad framework on
foreign investment, two sources close to the matter said on
Wednesday.
** An arm of China's sovereign wealth fund has taken a 10
percent stake in the holding company controlling Britain's
largest airport Heathrow, Spanish infrastructure company
Ferrovial said on Wednesday.
** Walt Disney Co agreed to buy filmmaker George
Lucas's Lucasfilm Ltd and its "Star Wars" franchise for $4.05
billion in cash and stock, a blockbuster deal that includes the
surprise promise of a new film in the series in 2015.
** Total wants expressions of interest for its gas
network and storage business TIGF by Nov. 16, two people
familiar with the situation said, in a deal that could help
France's oil & gas giant raise about 3 billion euros ($3.9
billion).
** Clothing maker PVH Corp will unite Calvin Klein
underwear, jeans and sportswear lines under one roof in a $2.8
billion deal to buy rival Warnaco Group Inc that will
boost profits immediately.
** Japan's Softbank Corp said it is mulling various
options with regard to its future stake in eAccess Ltd,
which it acquired in a $1.84 billion deal earlier this month.
** Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G is willing to sell 2.6 GHz
spectrum to win EU approval for its planned 1.3 billion euro
($1.69 billion) purchase of France Telecom's Orange
Austria, a person familiar with the matter said.
** Carrefour said it has finalised the sale of its
operations in Malaysia for an enterprise value of 250 million
euros ($324 million)to Japenese retailer Aeon.
** Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group Ltd
denied it wanted to sell its agribusiness unit, after
industry sources said it was looking for a buyer as an
alternative to plans for a separate share listing.
** Nigeria's Starcomms has agreed a $210
million investment deal with investor group Capcom Ltd for a
90.5 percent stake in the telecom business, the stock exchange
said.
** French spirits maker Remy Cointreau said it was in
exclusive talks to buy a majority stake in Larsen, which it said
was one of the last remaining independent producers of the
liquor.
** French utility GDF Suez could proceed to
"significant" asset sales by the end of the year, Chief
Financial Officer Isabelle Kocher said.
** Italy's Luxottica, the world's biggest premium
eyewear maker, is close to buying French eyewear designer Alain
Mikli, business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said.
** Asset manager Waddell & Reed Financial Inc said
it agreed to sell its Legend investment unit to First Allied
Holdings Inc to focus on its core asset management business.
** Potash Corp, the world's No. 1 fertilizer maker,
is ramping up efforts to buy Israel Chemicals Ltd, appealing
directly to Israel's prime minister to back a deal that would
rank as the largest foreign takeover of an Israeli company.
** Germany's Metro AG is considering splitting the
international side of its Real hypermarkets into separate
country units to make a potential sale of the division easier,
sources told Reuters.
** Investment analysis and market index company MSCI Inc
said it will buy IPD Group Ltd for $125 million to
enter into the real-estate investment benchmarking business.
** Russia's investment and trading group Summa has asked the
state development bank Vnesheconombank, or VEB, to fund a
possible acquisition of Australia's GrainCorp, sources
familiar with the process told Reuters.
** British credit card insurer CPP Group Plc said
it received an initial approach from Affinion Group Inc, which
could lead to an offer for the firm.