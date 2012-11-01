Nov 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Advance Auto Parts Inc has hired investment bank Blackstone Advisory to explore a potential sale to private equity, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in a deal that could top $6 billion.

** Enterprise technology maker JDA Software Group Inc agreed to be bought by privately held supply chain software maker RedPrairie Corp for about $1.9 billion in cash.

** Chilean state mining company Codelco has agreed to sell a part of its Anglo American Sur holdings to Japan's Mitsui & Co as part of a loan refinancing deal, Codelco said in a statement on Thursday.

** A possible acquisition of Israel Chemicals (ICL) by Canada's Potash Corp is not currently under consideration due to a "professional reservation" by the Finance Ministry.

** Crescent Point Energy Corp said on Thursday it will buy privately held oil and gas producer Ute Energy Upstream Holdings LLC for $784 million in cash.

** Azerbaijan's state oil group SOCAR said it has acquired Itera-Georgia, enabling it to sell gas directly on the Georgian market except in the capital Tbilisi.

** Anglo American Platinum, the world's largest miner of the metal, has agreed to transfer 51 percent of its Unki mine in Zimbabwe to locals, the firm said, following pressure from President Robert Mugabe's government.

** Russian state oil company Rosneft said it would supply state power company Inter RAO with natural gas for 25 years, in a deal estimated at $80 billion, replacing Novatek as the utility's main supplier.

** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn bought 10 percent of Netflix Inc, presaging another bruising corporate battle and raising the possibility that the pioneering movie and TV-streaming company would get acquired.

** A subsidiary of China Investment Corp (CIC), the country's sovereign wealth fund, is buying a 10 percent stake in the UK's Heathrow Airport, state news agency Xinhua reported.

** Wipro Ltd, India's No. 3 software services provider, will demerge its consumer care and medical diagnostics units, the company said.

** Micron Technology's plan to acquire Japanese memory chipmaker Elpida took a big step toward completion after a Tokyo court approved the agreement and dismissed a rival proposal promoted by a group of bondholders.

** British industrial materials supplier Cookson Group Plc said it will split into two companies, one focusing on specialty chemicals and the other on engineered ceramics.

** Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor has changed stance on its stake in Russia's Vimpelcom, declining to rule out a sale in what could signal an end to a decade-long ownership battle. .