Nov 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Advance Auto Parts Inc has hired investment bank
Blackstone Advisory to explore a potential sale to private
equity, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in a
deal that could top $6 billion.
** Enterprise technology maker JDA Software Group Inc
agreed to be bought by privately held supply chain
software maker RedPrairie Corp for about $1.9 billion in cash.
** Chilean state mining company Codelco has agreed to sell a
part of its Anglo American Sur holdings to Japan's Mitsui & Co
as part of a loan refinancing deal, Codelco said in a
statement on Thursday.
** A possible acquisition of Israel Chemicals (ICL)
by Canada's Potash Corp is not currently under
consideration due to a "professional reservation" by the Finance
Ministry.
** Crescent Point Energy Corp said on Thursday it
will buy privately held oil and gas producer Ute Energy Upstream
Holdings LLC for $784 million in cash.
** Azerbaijan's state oil group SOCAR said it has acquired
Itera-Georgia, enabling it to sell gas directly on the Georgian
market except in the capital Tbilisi.
** Anglo American Platinum, the world's largest
miner of the metal, has agreed to transfer 51 percent of its
Unki mine in Zimbabwe to locals, the firm said, following
pressure from President Robert Mugabe's government.
** Russian state oil company Rosneft said it would
supply state power company Inter RAO with natural gas
for 25 years, in a deal estimated at $80 billion, replacing
Novatek as the utility's main supplier.
** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn bought 10 percent of
Netflix Inc, presaging another bruising corporate
battle and raising the possibility that the pioneering movie and
TV-streaming company would get acquired.
** A subsidiary of China Investment Corp (CIC), the
country's sovereign wealth fund, is buying a 10 percent stake in
the UK's Heathrow Airport, state news agency Xinhua reported.
** Wipro Ltd, India's No. 3 software services
provider, will demerge its consumer care and medical diagnostics
units, the company said.
** Micron Technology's plan to acquire Japanese
memory chipmaker Elpida took a big step toward completion after
a Tokyo court approved the agreement and dismissed a rival
proposal promoted by a group of bondholders.
** British industrial materials supplier Cookson Group Plc
said it will split into two companies, one focusing on
specialty chemicals and the other on engineered
ceramics.
** Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor has changed
stance on its stake in Russia's Vimpelcom, declining to
rule out a sale in what could signal an end to a decade-long
ownership battle. .