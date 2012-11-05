Nov 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, said it will sell MetLife Bank's mortgage servicing portfolio to a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co for an undisclosed amount as it looks to exit its bank holding structure.

** Canada said it has extended its review of a $15.1 billion bid by China's CNOOC Ltd for Canadian energy producer Nexen Inc by a month to Dec. 10.

** Lloyds Banking Group is considering selling its 60 percent stake in wealth manager St James's Place in a bid to raise around 1 billion pounds ($1.60 billion), according to a report in Britain's Sunday Times.

** Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan said it has agreed to take control of Heartland Dental Care Inc in a deal that values the U. S. dental practice management firm at about $1.3 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** French lender Credit Agricole sealed the $1.25 billion sale of Asian brokerage CLSA to China's CITIC Securities , marking another pullback from its international business in the wake of the euro zone crisis.

** Russia's Gazprom and Sintez and Azerbaijan's state-owned SOCAR were the main bidders for Greek gas company Depa on Monday in a deal that could help the near-bankrupt country raise up to 1 billion euros, three people familiar with the situation said.

** Prudential Plc said it would buy 100 percent of Thanachart Life Assurance Co Ltd, a wholly owned life insurance subsidiary of Thanachart Bank for a total of 368 million pounds ($590.3 million).

** Stifel Financial Corp said it would buy smaller rival KBW Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $575 million, creating a middle-market investment bank focused on the financial services industry.

** U.S. health insurer Humana Inc said it expects 2012 to be better than it expected because it had costs under control. It also announced plans for a $500 million healthcare acquisition, the latest move in its expansion of its government insurance business.

** Harbinger Group Inc, a holding company controlled by billionaire hedge fund manager Philip Falcone, said it will form a joint venture with Exco Resources Inc, paying $372.5 million for a 75 percent stake in Exco's conventional oil and natural gas assets.

** Bahrain-based alternative asset manager Investcorp Bank BSC is buying Danish luxury retailer Georg Jensen for $140 million, Investcorp's spokesman confirmed on Monday.

** Miner Bumi Plc has received details of a proposal from co-founder Nat Rothschild that would provide an alternative to a $1.4 billion plan outlined by the Bakrie family to dismantle the coal mining venture.

** Offshore rig firm Seadrill, the world's biggest rig operator by market capitalization, will sell part of its Asian business to Malaysia's SapuraKencana to free up cash for expansion elsewhere, the firms said on Monday.

** Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest beef producer, said on Monday it signed a deal to buy local poultry processor Agroveneto for 128 million reais ($63 million) just months after its first move into the Brazilian poultry sector.

** French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen has signed a contract to sell a 75 percent stake in its Gefco logistics business to Russia's state railway monopoly.

** Brazil's Copersucar SA is taking control of United States-based Eco-Energy to become the world's largest ethanol trader with a 12 percent share of the global market in the biofuel, the company said.

** Netflix Inc adopted a poison pill defense to prevent a hostile takeover, acting just days after activist investor Carl Icahn disclosed he had bought a stake in the streaming video and DVD-by-mail subscription service.

** Official hints of an operational tie-up with Lufthansa drove a jump in Turkish Airlines' shares and left analysts speculating over the possibility of a joint venture on certain routes to Asia.

** Italy's biggest bank by assets denied there were any plans for a tie-up with rival Intesa Sanpaolo after sources close to the matter said UniCredit chief executive Federico Ghizzoni had been sounded out on the issue.