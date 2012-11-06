Nov 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** A top legislator in Canada's ruling Conservative Party
made public his fierce opposition to a bid by China's CNOOC Ltd
for Nexen Inc, underlining the political
challenges facing Ottawa as it studies the takeover.
** China's Sinopec is close to buying stakes in
Nigerian onshore oil blocks from French oil major Total
worth about $2.4 billion, the Bloomberg news agency
reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
** Pearson Plc has decided to consider offers for
the Financial Times newspaper this year and may seek at least $1
billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the
situation.
** U.S. industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co
said it will pursue a possible sale of its $1.4 billion embedded
computing and power business.
** Russia's second-largest gas producer, Novatek,
said it had acquired 49 percent of gas company Nortgas for $1.38
billion.
** Lloyds Banking Group is considering selling its
60 percent stake in wealth manager St James's Place in a
bid to raise around 1 billion pounds ($1.60 billion), according
to a report in Britain's Sunday Times.
** Private equity firm Warburg Pincus has agreed to
sell Scotsman Industries Inc to Italian food service equipment
firm Ali Group for about $575 million, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the deal.
** Nike Inc is in final negotiations to sell its
Cole Haan handbag and shoe brand to private equity firm Apax
Partners, in a deal that could fetch around $500 million,
according to three people familiar with the matter.
** The top Nordic property and casualty insurer If, owned by
Sampo, will buy its Danish rival Tryg's
Finnish operations and won a marketing deal from Nordea
, the region's biggest bank.
** West Africa-focused explorer Bowleven Plc said
British oil services company Petrofac Ltd will help it
develop its Etinde Permit blocks, offshore Cameroon, and invest
up to $500 million there.
** Portuguese group EDPR, the world's
fourth-largest wind energy producer, has sold a 49 percent stake
in wind farms in the United States to Canadian pension fund
Borealis for $230 million.
** Shareholders of CorpBanca approved a $600
million share issue to help finance the Chilean bank's purchase
of Colombia's Helm Bank and to allow the World Bank's private
investment arm, International Finance Corp, to take a $225
million stake in CorpBanca.
** Dutch telecoms firm KPN is finalising a deal to
sell its German mobile phone towers to U.S. group American
Towers for between 300 and 400 million euros ($384-511
million), two sources familiar with the matter said.
** Canada's Inmet Mining Corp is backing away from
a hostile takeover of Petaquilla Minerals Ltd after its
C$130 million ($130.5 million) offer failed to secure
shareholder support.
** Axel Springer's Digital Classifieds venture
bought an 80 percent stake in Belgian property portal Immoweb
from the Rousseaux family and Produpress SCA for 127.5 million
euros ($162.98 million).
** Imagination Technologies has agreed to buy the
operating business of MIPS Technologies for $60 million
in a deal that secures the microprocessor pioneer's future as a
competitor to chips based on ARM's designs.
** Private equity firm Equistone, the former buyouts
business of Barclays, said on Monday it will buy the seating and
mobility division of wheelchairs maker Sunrise Medical from
rival U.S. group Vestar.
** The Russian state may reduce its stake in VTB
by 10 to 25 percent via an additional share issue to bolster the
lender's capital strength, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor
Shuvalov told reporters on Tuesday.
** Azerbaijan's $33-billion state oil fund is to help
finance the $8 billion Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline
project (TANAP) to take Azeri gas to Turkey and to markets in
Europe, the head of the fund said on Tuesday.
** Russian power companies MRSK and Federal Grid
Co are set to be united under a new grid management
holding company, according to media reports on Tuesday.
** Russia's Gazprom and Sintez,
Azerbaijan's state-owned SOCAR and two Greek groups have bid for
Greek gas company DEPA, Greece's privatisation agency said on
Tuesday.
** Tesco Kipa, the Turkish affiliate of the
world's No.3 retailer Tesco, has started preliminary
talks to buy a majority stake in Turkish grocer Uyum Gida
, the company said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock
Exchange.
** Soft commodity giant Armajaro Trading Ltd is expanding
its presence in cotton with plans to buy medium-sized UK-based
Plexus Cotton Ltd, sources familiar with the situation said.