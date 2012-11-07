Nov 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2130 GMT on Wednesday:

** French communications conglomerate Vivendi SA is looking to raise at least 7 billion euros ($8.9 billion) from the sale of Brazilian unit GVT and has attracted expressions of interest from at least four bidders, said two sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

U.S. satellite provider DirecTV said it is in the early stages of evaluating a potential acquisition of GVT.

** HSBC is nearing the sale of more than $6 billion of U.S. mortgages and other personal lending as part of its accelerated run-down of its troubled U.S. loans book.

** Apollo Global Management LLC is in exclusive talks to buy the education unit of McGraw-Hill Companies Inc , a person familiar with the matter said, in a deal that could be worth about $3 billion.

** Indian lubricants maker Gulf Oil Corp said on Tuesday it has acquired U.S.-based specialty chemicals company Houghton International from a private equity fund for $1.05 billion.

** German utility E.ON may fetch up to 440 million euros ($563 million) in the planned sale of its regional unit E.ON Westfalen Weser (EWA), two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

** Sprint Nextel Corp agreed to buy from United States Cellular Corp its businesses in Chicago, St. Louis, Central Illinois and three other Midwest markets for $480 million in cash and the assumption of some liabilities.

** Finland's Outokumpu won EU approval to buy ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum unit creating the world's top stainless steel producer but must sell a prized Italian mill to assuage monopoly concerns.

** Morgan Stanley has launched the sale of its India private wealth business, which manages about $1 billion including loans, after entering the highly fragmented and competitive market just four years ago, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** Abu Dhabi's top two developers - Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate - said their government-backed talks were at an advanced stage.

** Insurer Old Mutual unveiled a Nigerian acquisition as it pressed ahead with plans to grow in sub-Saharan Africa, and said it was closing its Austrian and German units to new customers.

** Exxon Mobil has officially informed Iraq's government it wants to pull out of a $50 billion oil project, telling Baghdad in a letter it has started talks with other oil companies to sell its stake, senior Iraqi officials said.

** Carlyle Group said it will not make an offer for British defence equipment maker Chemring Group Plc.

** A mining venture co-founded by the former boss of Vale , Roger Agnelli, is among suitors considering BHP Billiton's slice of the Mount Nimba iron ore deposit in Guinea, sources familiar with the matter said.

** The International Airlines Group is considering a full takeover of Spanish low-cost airline Vueling while it prepares massive lay-offs at the country's flag carrier Iberia.

** The Czech Finance Ministry wants the government to prepare the national carrier Czech Airlines (CSA) for privatisation, news website lidovky.cz reported on Wednesday.