Nov 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** German auto parts supplier Bosch said it sold
its 5 percent stake in Japanese peer Denso for roughly
1.1 billion euros ($1.40 billion) to fund investments and
strategic acquisitions.
** Orient-Express Hotels Ltd rejected a takeover
offer from Indian Hotels Co Ltd, controlled by India's
Tata Group, saying the $1.2 billion bid undervalues the company.
** Private equity firm Permira has raised about $875 million
from the sale of its remaining stake in casino operator Galaxy
Entertainment Group Ltd, capping a highly profitable
investment that nearly tripled the firm's money over the past
five years.
** Chemical maker TPC Group Inc said private equity
firms First Reserve Corp and SK Capital Partners raised their
offer for the company by 12.5 percent to $705 million, a month
after Innospec Inc and Blackstone Group LP's
rival bid.
** Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is considering
investing in Australia's Linc Energy, a company that
has produced diesel and jet fuel from gas released from
underground coal, a person familiar with the talks said on
Thursday.
** U.S. consulting and advisory firm Monitor Company Group
and its affiliates filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection,
court documents showed, and said it has agreed to sell its
assets to global consultancy firm Deloitte.
** Dutch vitamins maker DSM is to buy U.S. food
ingredients maker Fortitech for $634 million to strengthen its
nutrition business.
** KKR & Co L.P. and Australia's Allegro Funds have
agreed to buy around A$350 million ($364 million) worth of
distressed commercial loans from a unit of Lloyds Banking Group
Plc, a source familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
** French retail and luxury group PPR said its
Redcats unit had agreed to sell its U.S.-based Sports & Leisure
business to retailer Northern Tool + Equipment for an enterprise
value of $215 million.
** Boston Scientific Corp said it will acquire
privately held Vessix Vascular Inc. The company will make an
upfront payment of $125 million, plus milestone payments of up
to $400 million between 2013 and 2017.
** IAG, formed by the merger of British Airways and
Iberia, said it had made a formal offer to buy the 54.15 percent
of Spanish low-cost airline Vueling that it doesn't
already own for 113 million euros.
** India's Magma Fincorp, said it has acquired
home loan portfolios from GE Capital India, a unit of General
Electric Co..
** Aviva, Britain's second-biggest insurer, is
closing in on the sale of its U.S. business, a key element of a
turnaround effort aimed at boosting the group's share price
performance.
** NefteTransService, one of Russia's largest private rail
operators, has won an auction to buy rail operator Evraztrans
from steelmaker Evraz, the companies said.
** CEZ is unlikely to sell more than one or two
of its coal-fired power plants that it has put up for sale under
a plan to meet European Union antitrust demands, Chief Executive
Daniel Benes said on Thursday.
** India's cabinet agreed to sell a 10 percent stake in
state-owned aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, a senior
minister said on Thursday.
** India's Tata Power has bought a 26 percent
stake in Indonesian coal producer Baramulti Sukses Sarana
, which owns about 1 billion tonnes of coal resources
in the South East Asian country, as it seeks to secure fuel
supplies.
** A new Turkish oil company is in negotiations to acquire
several blocks in Iraqi Kurdistan in a joint venture with at
least one foreign oil major and the Kurdistan Regional
Government, industry sources said on Thursday.
** Online recruitment firm Monster Worldwide Inc
said it would sell its money losing China business as it talks
to suitors about a possible sale of the full company.
** Spain's Repsol expects to seal the sale of
liquified natural gas assets in January, its financial director
said during a conference call on Thursday.
** One of SandRidge Energy Inc's top shareholders
called for the oil and gas company to considering selling itself
and for Chief Executive Tom Ward to step down, saying
management's strategy has been "incoherent, unpredictable, and
volatile."
** German sports apparel company Adidas has been
approached by several parties interested in buying its ice
hockey business, its chief executive said on Thursday.
** Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil is not
interested in buying Whiting Petroleum, the company said
on Thursday.
The company's comments come after benzinga.com said Statoil
may be considering a bid at $65 per share.
** Britain's competition regulator said it has referred
Booker Group's acquisition of Makro Holdings to the
Competition Commission for investigation over concerns that it
may reduce competition between cash-and-carry outlets in the
United Kingdom.
** Activist investor Carl Icahn raised his stake in video
game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc to
10.6 percent from 9.5 percent, according to a regulatory filing
on Thursday.
** Diageo Plc is close to a deal for a stake in
Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya's United Spirits Ltd
after months of talks, sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said, with a deal likely to be announced as soon as
Friday.
** The Soviet-born billionaires who share ownership of
Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP with partner BP
declared an end to a boardroom stalemate on Thursday, a step
that could smooth the way to selling the business.
** The German government now expects the sale of state-owned
real estate company TLG Immobilien to go through in 2013, not
this year as originally planned, coalition sources said on
Thursday.
** Italian defence company Finmeccanica aims to
secure firm offers by the end of the year for its non-core
assets as it seeks to raise liquidity and prevent its credit
rating slipping to junk.
** Morgan Stanley on Thursday disclosed that its
investment management arm owns 11.6 percent of First Solar Inc
shares on behalf of clients.
** U.S. and Chinese auto parts makers Johnson Controls Inc
and Wanxiang Group Corp will face each other on Dec. 6
in an auction to buy A123 Systems Inc, a bankrupt maker of
batteries for electric cars.