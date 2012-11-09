Nov 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** CNOOC Ltd, China's top offshore oil and gas
producer, said it is confident of winning regulatory approval
from Canada this year for its $15.1 billion bid for Nexen Inc
, even though Ottawa has extended its review of the deal
twice.
** An eventual bid for Best Buy Co Inc by founder
Richard Schulze could come in under his initially proposed $8
billion range and will likely not occur before December, sources
familiar with the matter said.
** Aetna Inc, which in August agreed to buy smaller
Coventry Health Care Inc for $5.6 billion, said that
antitrust regulators have asked the companies for more
information related to their review of the deal.
** Diageo Plc has agreed to buy a majority stake in
United Spirits Ltd, controlled by Indian businessman Vijay
Mallya, for $2.1 billion, fuelling a push by the world's biggest
spirits group into fast-growing markets.
** German retailer Douglas said its board decided to
recommend a 1.5 billion euro ($1.9 billion) offer for the group
from private equity group Advent.
** The London Stock Exchange has won the backing of
French regulators for its 813 million euro ($1 billion)takeover
of LCH.Clearnet.
** Japanese drink maker Yakult Honsha Co Ltd said
it and Danone SA have agreed to continue talks on the
French food company possibly taking a bigger stake in Yakult.
** North Sea-focused oil firm EnQuest said it would
seek long-term growth outside of its core British production
area, buying a Malaysian company, as it forecast oil output for
the year in line with its guidance.
** Italy's No.1 insurer Generali is to unveil in
January how it plans to boost profitability and bolster its
financial base after completing a strategic review under the
leadership of new boss Mario Greco.
** About two dozen parties have expressed interest in buying
a real estate unit from Germany's BayernLB in what
could become the biggest German property deal of 2013, three
people close to the transaction said.
** The main owners of Russia's Uralkali have sold
bonds exchangeable into shares worth about $3 billion in a deal
that could give a Chinese sovereign wealth fund a stake in the
world's largest potash miner.
** ** Glencore International Plc's C$6.1-billion
($6.1 billion) takeover of Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc
may not close until as late as Dec. 10, as the companies
must wait further to clear the final regulatory hurdle.
** Austrian rubber and plastic products maker Semperit
has won Austrian and German regulatory approval for
its $197 million offer for Malaysian medical glove maker Latexx
Partners.
** Scottish Widows Investment Partnership, one of the 10
largest investors in Xstrata, has come out in support of
the miner's proposed $33 billion takeover by Glencore
and a revamp in pay plans designed to retain top talent.
** Lonmin has rejected a reverse takeover proposal
from its largest shareholder, Xstrata, which questioned
the ability of the strike-hit platinum producer's current bosses
to keep their loss-making group afloat.
** Italy's Luxottica Group SpA, the world's biggest
premium eyewear maker, has agreed to buy French luxury eyewear
designer Alain Mikli as it seeks acquisitions to boost growth.
** A price range of 13.80 lira ($7.73) and 15.90 lira per
share was set for the privatisation of a 20.8 percent stake in
Turkish lender Halkbank, the bank said on Friday.
** Mining company Czech Coal is ready to negotiate the
purchase of Czech electricity company CEZ's Pocerady
and Chvaletice power plants, but said it did not extend its bid.
Hospodarske Noviny daily newspaper reported Czech Coal
offered 23 billion crowns ($1.15 billion) combined for both
plants.
** Finansbank, the Turkish unit of National Bank
of Greece, is exploring strategic cooperation
opportunities for its factoring and financial leasing units, the
bank said.