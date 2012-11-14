Nov 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Britvic, which makes and sells PepsiCo
brands such as Pepsi and 7UP in Britain, has agreed the terms of
a 1.4 billion pound ($2.2 billion) merger with smaller rival
A.G. Barr BAG.L, which should bring an end to a turbulent three
years for the British drinks maker.
** Australian grains handler and takeover target GrainCorp
is expected to report a 20 percent rise in annual
profit on Thursday, boosting the case for a higher bid from
suitor Archer Daniel Midland Co. GrainCorp is yet to
respond to Archer Daniel's $2.68 billion October bid.
** Municipal holding group KEBT and German utility holding
company Thuega are planning to acquire E.ON's stake
in its regional unit in the German state of Thuringia for about
1.2 billion euros ($1.53 billion) excluding debt, KEBT said.
** A consortium including South Korean steelmaker POSCO
is seeking to acquire a roughly $1 billion stake in
a Canadian iron ore mine operator controlled by ArcelorMittal
, South Korean financial publication Money Today
reported on Wednesday.
** Starbucks Corp said it plans to acquire tea
store operator Teavana Holdings Inc for $620 million in
cash, furthering its push beyond its flagship coffee
business.
** U.S.-based Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc
are in talks to jointly invest about 30 billion yen ($378
million) in debt-stricken Japanese consumer electronics maker
Sharp Corp, two sources familiar with the matter said
on Wednesday.
** Carlyle Group LP and two other investors will pay
$210 million for a stake in pan-African agribusiness Export
Trading Group, in the U.S. buyout firm's debut deal on the
fast-growing continent.
** German appliance maker Bosch-Siemens Hausgeraete (BSH)
launched a 608-million zloty ($185 million) takeover bid for
Poland's Zelmer in a move to expand its position in
eastern European markets.
** Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a maker of
pediatric drugs, will buy privately held drugmaker Cypress
Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $101 million in cash and stock to
expand its branded and generic drugs portfolio.
** China Investment Corporation is in talks to
invest in a fund launched by New Zealand's Fonterra, the world's
largest dairy processor, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the plans.
CIC, China's sovereign wealth fund, is considering an
initial investment of less than $100 million, the Journal added.
** Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S has signed a deal
to increase its investment in Chongqing Jianiang Brewery Co.
Ltd. by 18.58 percent at a cost of about 600 million yuan
($96.36 million), the brewer said.
** BASF will grant Russian gas company Gazprom
full control of their jointly run European gas trading
and storage activities to gain more access to Siberian gas
fields.
** Advanced Micro Devices has hired JPMorgan Chase &
Co to explore options, which could include a sale, as
the chipmaker struggles to find a role in an industry
increasingly focused on mobile devices and away from traditional
PCs, according to three sources familiar with the situation.
** British media group Pearson does not have any
plans to sell the Financial Times or a stake in a business being
formed from a merger of its Penguin Books unit with
Bertelsmann's Random House.
** U.S. cable group Liberty Global is not prepared
to raise its price for Belgian group Telenet because
it believes it has already made a full offer, Finance Director
Charles Bracken said.
** Spain's Telefonica wants to remain a long-term
shareholder in Telecom Italia and ruled out selling
its stake to cut debt, its chief financial officer
said.
** Warner Music and a joint venture led by British
impresario Simon Fuller are among nine groups interested in
buying Parlophone from Vivendi's Universal Music Group,
the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
** Private equity firms Carlyle Group LP, Blackstone
Group LP and TPG Capital LP are bidding for Allscripts
Healthcare Solutions Inc, a healthcare technology
company exploring a sale, people familiar with the matter
said.
** Oleg Deripaska's En+ Group bought additional shares in UC
RUSAL, the world's top aluminum producer on the
market, raising its stake by 0.72 percent to 48.13 percent of
the company.
** Norton Rose, a British-based law firm, is merging with
U.S. peer Fulbright & Jaworski in a deal that catapults the
enlarged company onto the top table of 10 leading global
practices.
** Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov's Onexim Group will buy
the half of investment bank Renaissance Capital that it doesn't
already own and Russian consumer bank Renaissance Credit for an
undisclosed sum.
** British mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse
would consider buying out Best Buy from the two firms'
European joint venture if a bid for the U.S. group succeeds, it
said.
** Flybe, Europe's largest regional airline, may be
interested in buying Norway's Wideroe after SAS put the
company up for sale this week, Norwegian daily Aftenposten said
on Wednesday.