Nov 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** A hotel and property firm controlled by Indonesia's Lippo
Group launched a S$13.1 billion ($10.7 billion) bid for Fraser
and Neave Ltd (F&N), trumping a takeover offer from
Thailand's third-richest man for the Singapore conglomerate.
** Glencore has offered to sell takeover target
Xstrata's German smelter after EU antitrust regulators
said its earlier offer to scrap a key zinc sales deal was not
sufficient, two people familiar with the matter said.
** Czech state crude importer Mero will announce a strategic
acquisition next Tuesday, it said, days after a government
source said it was close to buying a stake in the Transalpine
(TAL) oil pipeline from Royal Dutch Shell.
** Portugal stepped closer to selling airport operator ANA,
picking five out of eight preliminary bidders to make binding
bids in a sale that could reap over 2.5 billion euros ($3.20
billion) for the indebted state.
** Australia's GrainCorp Ltd knocked back a $2.8
billion takeover offer from Archer Daniels Midland Co on
Thursday, saying the bid undervalued the grains handler after a
bumper harvest delivered a record annual net profit.
** Lacoste SA, the French classic fashion brand that bears
the crocodile symbol, has been acquired fully by Swiss
family-held group Maus Freres, the buyer said. The deal valued
the French sportswear maker at 1.0 billion euros ($1.27
billion).
** DLF Ltd, India's biggest property developer,
expects to complete the sale of its Aman Resorts luxury hotel
chain by the end of December as it works to sell non-core assets
to reduce its 232 billion rupees ($4.2 billion) worth of debt.
** U.S. institutional asset manager Guggenheim Partners has
emerged as the lead bidder for Sun Life Financial Inc's
variable annuity business, in a deal that could fetch more than
$1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Targa Resources Partners LP said it will buy the
Williston Basin crude oil pipeline and terminal system in North
Dakota from Saddle Butte Pipeline LLC for $950 million.
** The owners of Coates Hire have roped in Goldman Sachs
for a possible sale of Australia's top equipment hire
firm after failing to proceed with other options including an
A$800 million ($831 million) initial public offer earlier this
year.
** Chemical maker Innospec Inc raised its bid for
peer TPC Group Inc to about $745 million, aiming to
thwart a rival offer from private equity firms First Reserve
Corp and SK Capital Partners.
** Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield
services company, and oilfield equipment maker Cameron
International Corp said they would combine their sub-sea
businesses as they look to tap into rising demand for drilling
in deeper waters.
** Japan's No. 2 golf course operator PGM Holdings KK
said it will launch a tender offer to win control of
bigger rival Accordia Golf Co, in a deal worth up to
42.4 billion yen ($529 million).
** Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Thursday it has
agreed to sell some of its German mobile towers for 393 million
euros ($500.23 million) to American Tower Corporation to
invest in its German mobile network and improve its net debt
position.
** ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker,
agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in South African miner
Kalagadi Manganese to the chairwoman of joint venture partner
Kalahari Resources. The steelmaker will receive 3.9 billion rand
($438.20 million) for its stake in Kalagadi.
** The controlling family of Mexico's Gruma
plans to match a bid from businessman Fernando Chico Pardo to
buy a 23 percent stake in the corn flour processor, currently in
the hands of U.S. agriculture company Archer Daniels Midland
.
** News Corp is expected to announce this week that
it has taken a minority stake in the YES Network, a New
York-based sports channel that broadcasts Yankee baseball and
Nets basketball games. The deal could be announced as early as
Friday, according to a person with knowledge of the transaction.
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world's
largest generics drugmaker, is a leading candidate to buy Irish
biopharmaceutical company Amarin, Israel's Calcalist
financial daily reported on Thursday.
** BG will sell its 54.7 percent stake in Gas Argentino -
the holding company that controls Metrogas - as well as a 7
percent direct stake in the gas distributor to Integra Gas
Distribution LLC for an undisclosed sum.
** Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris is interested in buying
the SFR telecom business from French group Vivendi,
which is in the midst of a strategy review and working on asset
sales, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
** Several top steelmakers are sitting out ThyssenKrupp's
auction of its U.S. and Brazilian mills and there
appears little interest in the latter, suggesting the German
firm may fall well short of its $9 billion asking price.
** The largest U.S. supermarket operator Kroger Co
said it will buy Axium Pharmacy Holdings Inc, a pharmacy
services provider specializing in complex and chronic medical
conditions such as cancer, as part of its growth strategy.
** General Motors will not sell its loss-making
European unit Opel or "simply close up shop and leave" it, the
U.S. carmaker's Chief Executive told more than 5,000 staff in
Germany.