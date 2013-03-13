March 13 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Johnson Controls Inc is exploring a potential
sale of its automotive electronics business, but has no "current
intention" to sell its automotive interiors unit, the company
said on Wednesday.
** Telecom Italia is continuing talks over a
possible spin-off of its copper-wire network, its chief
operating officer said on Wednesday, a project that could help
the group pay down heavy debts and free up funds for investment.
** Heavily-indebted Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup
on Wednesday took a step towards the possible sale of
its majority stake in Internet company Dada, by asking
it to allow potential bidders access to its data room for a due
diligence.
** Online travel agency Priceline.com's $1.8
billion deal to acquire smaller rival Kayak Software Corp
, which was expected to close this month, will be
delayed due to a prolonged review by UK antitrust regulators.
** PayPal said on Wednesday that it acquired mobile app
developer Duff Research, part of an effort by the online payment
giant to become more nimble and technology focused.
PayPal, owned by e-commerce company eBay Inc, did
not disclose a purchase price.
** Deutsche Bahn has agreed to buy Veolia
Transdev's eastern European bus services for 152
million euros, documents from the German state-owned rail
operator seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.
** Global mining group Rio Tinto is in exclusive
talks with Germany's Trimet Aluminium AG over the possible sale
of two French aluminium plants, France's industry minister said
on Wednesday.
** Brazil's Vale SA plans to sell the Rio
Colorado fertilizer project in Argentina to recoup the $2.2
billion it has invested in the suspended potash mine, railroad
and port complex, a source with direct knowledge of Vale's plans
told Reuters on Wednesday.
** Germany's Bilfinger will look closely at a
rival facility and energy management business that Hochtief
plans to sell as it seeks to tap a growing market in
making buildings more energy efficient, Bilfinger's chief
executive said.
** The Indian government is likely to scale back the size of
the its planned auction of shares in National Aluminium Co Ltd
(NALCO), two sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
** Royal Bank of Scotland has sold off a further
stake in UK insurer Direct Line for 507 million pounds
($755 million), taking advantage of a buoyant market to cut its
holding well ahead of an end-of-year regulatory deadline.
** Cable network Outdoor Channel Holdings Inc
agreed to be acquired by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment LLC for
about $8.75 per share in cash, nearly four months after it
accepted an $8.00 offer from Leo Hindery's InterMedia Outdoors
Holdings LLC.
** Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores
Inc, is considering a bid for collapsed music retailer
HMV Group Plc, the Telegraph reported.
** Germany's top energy group E.ON SE said it
wanted to close the sale of its stake in uranium enrichment firm
Urenco this year or next as part of its ongoing drive to shed
non-core assets and cut its massive debt pile.
** Charles and David Koch, two of the world's richest men,
are interested in Tribune's newspaper assets, which include the
Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune, according to sources
familiar with situation.
** National Financial Partners Corp, the New
York-based wealth management company headed by Sandy Weill's
daughter Jessica Bibliowicz, is exploring a potential sale,
according to three people familiar with the matter.
** The German government will cut its stake in bailed-out
lender Commerzbank AG to less than 20 percent from 25
percent as part of a raft of measures to strengthen its capital
and comply with new bank rules.
** Tesco Plc said it had acquired family restaurant
group Giraffe for 48.6 million pounds ($72.3 million), extending
the reach of Britain's largest retailer into cafes and dining.
** U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
is in talks to sell its 11 percent stake in India's
largest direct-to-home service operator Dish TV India Ltd
, two sources with direct knowledge of the development
told Reuters on Wednesday.
** The French Competition Authority said it would start an
in-depth review of retailer Casino's planned
acquisition of the 50 percent of Monoprix it does not already
own, as the deal could reduce competition in the sector. Casino
agreed last year to pay 1.18 billion euros ($1.5 billion) for 50
percent of Monoprix, one of France's best-known store chains.
** Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASM International NV
said on Wednesday it would sell a stake in
its Hong Kong-listed unit - worth between $400 million and $600
million at current market prices.
** Alamos Gold Inc said it was likely to walk away
from a bid to buy Aurizon Mines Ltd if it loses
a regulatory ruling on the merits of a poison pill adopted by
Aurizon and the break fee committed to rival bidder Hecla Mining
Co.
** U.S. private equity firm Centerbridge Partners is
interested in the 315 UK branches being sold by state-backed
Royal Bank of Scotland, a person familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
** The Czech cabinet approved the sale of a 44 percent stake
in loss-making Czech Airlines to Korean Air, two
sources with knowledge of the deal said. Korean Air was the only
bidder for the state carrier and will buy the stake for 2.64
million euros ($3.4 million).
** Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's top mobile phone
operator, said on Wednesday it had acquired an additional 13.36
percent stake in Nigerian unit, Airtel Networks Ltd, from
existing shareholders to raise its total holding to 79.06
percent.
** A panel of Indian ministers has approved selling a 12.15
percent stake in state-owned National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO)
through a share auction on March 15, a finance
ministry official said on Wednesday.
** Al Baraka Turk, a unit of Bahraini lender Al
Baraka, said it had started work on establishing a
joint private pension company with Kuveyt Turk.
** Samsung Techwin Co Ltd said on Wednesday it
will not bid for Italy's AnsaldoEnergia after earlier
considering an acquisition of the Finmeccanica SpA
unit.