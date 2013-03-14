(Adds ATF Bank, Elior, Anschutz Entertainment Group, MOL and
others)
March 14 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets,
could announce the sale of its Kazakhstan unit ATF Bank
as early as Friday, three sources familiar with the
matter said on Thursday.
** The sale of French Catering company Elior,
which could fetch up to four billion euros ($5.18 billion), has
been delayed while it seeks to make an acquisition, banking
sources said on Thursday.
** Billionaire Phil Anschutz has decided to retain ownership
in Anschutz Entertainment Group and will terminate the sale
process for the sports and entertainment empire, the company
said on Thursday.
** Hungarian oil group MOL said it had agreed with
Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) to buy a 30 percent stake
in the Ghauri exploration block in Pakistan.
MOL also agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in the 43B block
in Oman, becoming full owner of that block.
** Two European clearing houses, whose services underpin
share trading, will merge to better cope with tougher
competition and provide the fee cuts users demand as volumes
dwindle in a sluggish economy.
EMCF and EuroCCP, who announced the deal on Thursday, would
have a combined market share of around 35 percent in clearing on
exchange trades, according to calculations based on Federation
of European Securities Exchanges industry figures.
** U.S. discount chain Target Corp has agreed to buy
Chefs Catalog and Cooking.com to boost its ability to sell
cooking products and kitchenware online.
** British retailer Tesco and Telefonica Czech
Republic will launch a mobile phone service
in the central European country, the companies said on Thursday.
Tesco Mobile will use Telefonica's existing telecoms
infrastructure and Tesco's 232 stores across the country.
** Austrian energy group EVN has agreed to sell
its 50 percent stake in Albania's Devoll Hydropower to Norwegian
renewable energy group Statkraft, it said.
** Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) is in
talks with Reliance Communications to buy a stake in
the Indian operator's enterprise business unit, the former
monopoly said on Thursday.
** Glencore, the world's largest diversified
commodities trader, is considering the sale of Australia's
largest malt producer, a source familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
** Brazilian mining company Vale SA raised its stake in the
Capim Branco I and Capim Branco II hydroelectric power plants to
61 percent by buying a 12.5 percent stake in the projects for
223 million reais ($115 million), the Rio de Janeiro-based
company said in a statement on Thursday.
** Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk
has signed a deal to sell a 24 percent stake in APM
Terminals Zeebrugge to China Shipping Terminal, the company
said.
** Indian state-owned explorers ONGC and Oil India
Ltd have bid for a 20 percent stake in a Mozambique
oil and gas field being offered by U.S. explorer Anadarko
Petroleum Corp and India's Videocon Group, a source
directly involved in the matter told Reuters.
** Dow Chemical Co, looking to focus on high-margin
businesses, said it plans to raise $1.5 billion from asset sales
in the next 18 months and is seeking buyers for its
polypropylene licensing and catalyst business and its plastics
additives unit.
** Italian oil firm Eni connected east Africa's gas
riches to energy-hungry China on Thursday with the sale of a 20
percent stake in its Mozambique offshore project to Chinese oil
company CNPC.
Eni will also consider selling down further its stake in its
giant Mozambique gas find if the deal gave greater solidity to
the project, its chief executive Paolo Scaroni said on Thursday.
** Power company Ameren Corp said it will sell its
merchant generation business, Ameren Energy Resources Co, to
Dynegy Inc and focus on its rate-regulated electric,
natural gas and transmission operations and remove about $825
million in debt from its balance sheet.
** Qatar has begun talks with the UK government to invest up
to 10 billion pounds ($15 billion) into key infrastructure
projects in Britain, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday,
citing people involved in the negotiations.
** India has so far not received a formal proposal from
Etihad for investing in Jet Airways India Ltd, trade
minister Anand Sharma said. Etihad has been in talks with Jet to
buy a 24 percent stake, government sources have told Reuters.
** Holcim Ltd is selling 25 percent of the share
capital of Cement Australia to Germany's HeidelbergCement AG
and will then operate the company as a joint venture,
with each holding a 50 percent stake, Holcim said.
** Britain's fourth-largest grocer, WM Morrison Supermarkets
, is in talks about a strategic partnership with Ocado
Group Plc that would use the online grocer's warehouse
capacity and technological expertise, Sky News reported.
** Men's Wearhouse Inc said it would explore
strategic options for its K&G brand. The retailer said it has
retained Jefferies & Co to assist in evaluating alternatives for
the K&G operations.
** Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASM International NV
raised 422 million euros ($547 million) by
selling 12 percent of ASM Pacific Technology to
institutional investors in a share placement, leaving it with a
40 percent stake in its Hong Kong-listed business.
** AS Roma SPA have signed a 10-year kit supply
deal with global sportswear giant Nike Inc which the
Italian soccer club hopes will boost its international profile,
Roma said on Wednesday.
** South African investment bank and asset manager Investec
Ltd said that members of its senior management would
buy a 15 percent stake in Investec Asset Management for 180
million pounds ($269 million) in cash.
** German antitrust regulators approved plans by hospital
operator Asklepios to take a blocking stake of over 10 percent
in rival Rhoen-Klinikum AG under certain conditions,
making Rhoen a less likely takeover target.
** Russian mining and steel company Mechel OAO is
in talks to buy out minority shareholders in the Pacific port of
Vanino which is used for exports to Asia, the Vedomosti business
daily reported. Mechel hopes to buy 5 percent of the port for
126,500 roubles ($4,100) per share, or nearly half the price the
firm paid in January for a 22-percent stake.
($1 = 0.6700 British pounds)
($1 = 0.7722 euros)
($1 = 30.7927 Russian roubles)
(Compiled by Avik Das and Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore)