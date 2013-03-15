(Adds Viko, VTB, Gildemeister, ATF Bank and others)
March 15 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Family-owned Turkish electric appliances maker Viko has
hired Credit Suisse to sell the business in a deal
worth between $500 million and $1 billion, three people familiar
with the matter said.
** VTB, Russia's No.2 bank, set out plans for a
100 billion rouble ($3.3 billion) share sale in Moscow, that
could signal a desire to secure sources of funding if talks with
sovereign wealth funds come to nothing.
** UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, said
it is selling its Kazakh unit ATF Bank, confirming
what three sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters on
Thursday, but did not give a price.
** Oil and natural gas producer Rosetta Resources Inc
will buy some of Comstock Resources Inc's
oil-rich acreage in West Texas's Permian Basin for about $768
million to reduce its dependence on the Eagle Ford shale in the
same state.
** German blood plasma specialist Biotest said
it is interested in taking over British government-owned peer
Plasma Resources UK (PRUK) to secure a stronger foothold in an
established market and access to more blood donors.
** Turkey said it had completed privatisation auctions for
all of the country's power grids after the final four tenders,
held on Friday, raised $3.46 billion.
The highest bid - of $1.725 billion - for the Toroslar power
distribution grid in southern Turkey was placed by Enerjisa, a
joint venture of Turkey's Sabanci and Germany's E.ON
, the country's privatisation authority said.
** IBM Corp and EMC Corp are among parties
in talks to buy privately held database web hosting company
SoftLayer Technologies Inc in a deal that could fetch over $2
billion, three sources close to the matter said.
** Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional Bhd is seeking to
buy General Electric Co's $1.8 billion stake in Bank of
Ayudhya, sources familiar with the matter said, pitting
it against Japanese banking giant Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
.
** General Motors Co's Chevrolet brand is
consolidating its global advertising, undoing a partnership
created a year ago between Interpublic Group's McCann
Worldgroup and Omnicom Group's Goodby, Silverstein &
Partners.
** Vivendi SA has put the sale of its Brazilian
telecoms operator on hold after failing to attract the 7 billion
euros ($9.09 billion) it wanted from bidders, another setback
for the French media and telecoms conglomerate's efforts to
rationalise and reduce debt.
** CenterPoint Energy Inc, OGE Energy Corp
and ArcLight Capital Partners LC agreed to combine some of their
operations to form a midstream company with nearly $11 billion
in assets.
** AT&T Inc said it could sell non-core assets if it
wanted additional financial flexibility, but declined to say
which assets might be offered.
** Aerospace group Safran SA said it sold part of
its stake in French payment terminal group Ingenico
for 286.8 million euros ($372.3 million) through a private
placement and accelerated book building.
** A spokeswoman for Gildemeister AG said the
German machine tool maker has no concrete plans to merge with
its 20-percent shareholder Mori Seiki Co Ltd, after a
German paper cited the head of Gildemeister as saying he was
eyeing a merger of equals.
** Austrian steel group Voestalpine AG is buying a
Chinese company and plans more acquisitions in 2013 and 2014 to
fuel its ambitious growth targets, the head of its stainless
steel business said in a newspaper interview.
** Italian-Argentine steelmaker Ternium SA may make a
firm bid for ThyssenKrupp AG's money-losing mill in
Brazil, Valor Econômico newspaper reported, citing an unnamed
source.
** Iskaya Dogu OGG made the highest bid of $387 million in a
privatisation tender for the Dicle power distribution network in
southeast Turkey, the tender chairman said on Friday.
** National Bank of Greece SA said that Fairfax
Financial Holdings Ltd's interest in taking part in its
recapitalisation had stalled because the Canadian investment
fund wanted certain changes to the terms that were beyond NBG's
control.
** Healthcare specialist Ark Therapeutics Group Plc
said it sold two units after a process to sell itself attracted
only one bidder, which later withdrew its offer.
($1 = 0.7704 euros)
(Compiled by Avik Das and Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore)