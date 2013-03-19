March 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

* Walgreen Co and partner Alliance Boots said they signed a 10-year deal with AmerisourceBergen that will include daily drug distribution, enabling Walgreen to increase its sales of pricey specialty drugs.

* Liberty Media Corp said it will buy a 27.3 percent stake in cable television operator Charter Communications Inc for about $2.62 billion.

Liberty Media, a media holding company controlled by cable veteran John Malone, will pay $95.50 for each Charter share, a discount of 2.6 percent to Charter's Monday close of $98.04.

** Russian property company O1 Properties has bought Moscow's White Square office complex, home to a local arm of Microsoft Corp, for about $1 billion in the country's largest ever office deal, a source close to the sale said.

** Publicly funded British broadcaster the BBC is selling Lonely Planet, whose travel guides have been dubbed the backpackers' bible, taking a 60 percent loss on a business that critics say strayed beyond its public service remit.

BBC Worldwide, the commercial arm of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), said it was selling Lonely Planet to U.S.-based NC2 Media for $77.8 million as part of a drive to refocus on BBC brands.

** Private equity firms Cinven and Warburg Pincus have raised 1 billion euros ($1.29 billion) from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Dutch cable firm Ziggo

* British oil firm Cairn Energy signed a deal to acquire an interest in Senegal for the first time, as it continues to broaden its reach beyond Greenland, where expensive drilling has yet to yield results.

It said it will acquire stakes in three exploration areas off the coast of Senegal in West Africa, the latest move in a repositioning exercise which has involved it spending around $1 billion on buying two companies in the UK and Norwegian North Sea, and also entering Morocco.

** Dundee Industrial REIT said it would buy C2C Industrial Properties Inc in a stock deal that values C2C at C$226 million ($221 million) to diversify its portfolio and expand its presence mainly in Ontario.

** Austrian property group CA Immo said it had begun to sell part of its Tower 185 office high-rise in Frankfurt, with binding offers expected in the second quarter.

** Internet company Dada said it had agreed to open its data room to potential bidders at the request of its top shareholder, RCS MediaGroup, which is considering selling its 54.6 percent stake in the firm.

* The head of Valero Energy Corp said on Monday his company is not pursuing a sale of its two California refineries, putting an end to months of speculation over whether the refining major was seeking buyers for the two plants.

* British plastic and fibre products supplier Filtrona Plc said it would buy compatriot Contego Healthcare Ltd for 160 million pounds ($242 million) in a deal that is expected to add to earnings immediately.

* Czech electricity producer CEZ has agreed to sell its 800 megawatt, coal-burning Chvaletice power plant for 4.12 billion crowns ($208.24 million) to Litvinovska Uhelna, a firm spun off from coal miner Czech Coal, CEZ said on Tuesday.

* Dutch telecoms group KPN will sell its infrastructure unit IS&P to Dutch engineering company SPIE Nederland, the company said, the latest in a string of divestments aimed at reducing debt.

The group, which did not disclose financial details of the transaction, said that IS&P employs 600 people and had revenues of more than 100 million euros ($129.6 million) in 2012.

** Visa Europe's owners may decide to sell the credit card company to U.S.-based Visa Inc and set up a rival system in Europe, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Roche Holding AG has joined the bidding for Life Technologies Corp and hired bankers to advise on a potential deal, while buyout firms KKR & Co LP and Hellman & Friedman LLC have teamed up to explore a joint bid, people familiar with the matter said.

** Finnish utility Fortum's chief executive said its electricity distribution business was attracting interest from potential buyers.