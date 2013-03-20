March 20 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Real estate investment trust American Realty Capital
Properties Inc said it offered to buy unlisted Cole
Credit Property Trust III Inc for $5.7 billion in cash and stock
to create the largest publicly traded REIT in the net lease
sector.
** China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group said on
Wednesday it will not make a final bid for a stake in Fisker
Automotive Inc as it is not in line with its strategic
considerations.
** Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said it would buy Obagi Medical Products Inc
for about $344 million to boost its dermatology
business, pushing ahead with a strategy of rapid growth through
acquisitions.
** The Indian government will sell 240.4 million shares, or
a 5.82 percent stake, in state-owned Steel Authority of India
Ltd through an auction on March 22, the steel ministry
said on Wednesday.
** Yahoo Inc is in talks to acquire a controlling
stake in Dailymotion, one of the world's most popular online
video websites, in what would be Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer's
largest deal since taking the reins in July, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Tuesday.
** British travel firm Thomas Cook has agreed to
sell its North American business to Canada's Red Label Vacations
Inc for 3.4 million pounds ($5.14 million), it said on
Wednesday.
** Canadian miner Alamos Gold Inc dropped its offer
to buy peer Aurizon Mines Ltd, putting an end to its
bidding war with Hecla Mining Co.
** South Korea's Doosan Co Ltd is considering
buying German high-tech lighting company Novaled AG, the firm
said.
** Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group
expects to sell a 30-40 percent stake in its port and rail unit
by the end of June, having attracted strong interest in the
assets, Chief Executive Nev Power said.