March 25 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Dell Inc said it received alternative proposals
from Blackstone Group LP and Carl Icahn that could be
superior to the $24.4 billion offer from founder Michael Dell
and private equity fund Silver Lake Partners last month.
** China Petroleum and Chemical Corp
has agreed to set up a joint venture with its parent
company to buy $3 billion worth of oil and gas assets held by
the latter in a bid to improve its profitability.
** Poland's National Chamber of Appeals (KIO) ruled that
local firms Rafako and Mostostal Warszawa
should carry out a $1.7 billion contract for utility Tauron
, rejecting appeals from two rival foreign consortiums.
** Germany's Allianz has agreed to buy Turkish
insurer Yapi Kredi Sigorta's core insurance arm and a majority
stake in its pension unit for nearly 950 million euros ($1.2
billion), sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
** Dutch food ingredients group CSM NV has agreed
to sell its bakery business for 850 million euros ($1.1 billion)
to a U.S. private equity firm and plans to focus on more
profitable food ingredients.
** Fund manager Schroders Plc is to pay 424 million
pounds ($646 million) for smaller rival Cazenove Capital as it
moves to bulk up its private banking arm running money for
wealthy clients.
** Canadian energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd
said it will buy U.S. power company Blythe Energy LLC
for $515 million to take control of a power plant that runs on
cheaper and cleaner natural gas.
** Chemical company PolyOne Corp said it would sell
its base resin assets to Mexican plastic pipe and chemical maker
Mexichem SAB de CV for $250 million in cash as it
shifts its focus to specialty chemicals.
** Shire is to buy privately owned U.S. biotech firm
SARcode Bioscience, paying $160 million upfront to win rights to
a new drug in late-stage development for dry eye diseases.
** Plazacorp Retail Properties said it has agreed to
acquire Keyreit for roughly C$119 million ($116
million), a move that trumps an unsolicited bid from Huntingdon
Capital and allows Plazacorp to expand its retail
property footprint.
** Finnish engineering company Metso Oyj is
studying the possible spin-off of its pulp, paper and power
(PPP) unit, saying the divestment could boost growth and sending
its shares sharply higher.
** Indian retail chain operator Future Group has agreed to
sell a 50 percent stake in its general insurance joint venture
with Italy's Generali SpA to L&T Finance for
roughly 5 billion rupees ($92 million), a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
** Yahoo Inc has snapped up mobile news aggregator
Summly, the latest in a string of small acquisitions intended to
bolster the Web portal's mobile services.