March 27 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Octo Telematics, an Italy-based company that makes
vehicle recording devices for the auto insurance market, is
looking for a buyer and will send information to potential
bidders in the second part of April, a person close to the
matter said.
** The Finnish state should reduce its controlling stake in
Finnair, its new board chairman said, which would
allow the airline to seek more alliances, mergers and
acquisitions.
** Nigeria has offered to sell a major power station to the
Chinese engineering firm that has upgraded the plant, the
privatization agency said, as it aims to end power shortages
that are the biggest brake on economic growth. State-owned China
Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) completed the second
phase of the Omotosho power plant in southwest Nigeria last
month, taking total output from 375 megawatts (MW) to 500 MW.
** Swiss stock exchange operator SIX Group would consider
bidding for its larger European competitor Euronext if the
exchange were to come up for sale, SIX's chief executive said on
Wednesday.
** Nordic telecom operator Tele2 said it would
sell its Russian operations to VTB Group in a $3.5 billion deal
and would return much of the money to its shareholders.
** Brazilian entrepreneur Carlos Alberto Oliveira Andrade
failed to rally support from some creditors of Banco BVA
to take over the bankrupt small-sized lender, just
hours ahead of a central bank deadline on Wednesday to avert its
liquidation.
** Russian steelmaker Evraz said it agreed to sell
its 85 percent stake in Evraz Highveld, its steel and vanadium
asset in South Africa for $320 million.
** International Airlines Group raised its takeover
offer for Spanish budget airline Vueling by almost one
third after the Barcelona-based carrier rejected a previous bid.
IAG, which owns British Airways and Spanish flag carrier Iberia
and already holds a 45.85 percent stake in Vueling, upped the
offer to 9.25 euros ($11.89) per share from 7 euros previously.
** Bulgaria pushed back the deadline for the sale of the
cargo unit of state railway operator BDZ for a second time this
month amid mounting public pressure to halt the deal until after
May's government election.
** Private equity firm Nordic Capital has agreed to sell
electric wheelchair maker Permobil to Swedish investment firm
Investor AB in a deal worth 655 million euros
($842.3 million).
** Turkey's GSD Holding company, which has
interests ranging from financial services to shipping, said on
Wednesday it was looking into the possible sale of its
Tekstilbank banking unit.
** Carol's Daughter, known for its products for naturally
curly hair, is exploring a sale of the company, according to two
sources familiar with the matter. The tiny company, with big
backers including Jay-Z and Will Smith, is owned by private
equity firm Pegasus Capital Advisors.
** Canadian oil and natural gas producer Niko Resources Ltd
said it was in advanced talks to sell some non-core
assets for $157 million, nearly three weeks after receiving
"significant" offers for them.
** German luxury carmaker Daimler aims to sell
the remaining 7.5 percent stake it holds in European aerospace
group EADS in the second half of this year, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
** Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom
said it would buy out shareholders who vote against
its merger with Svyazinvest at a premium to the market price.
The company will buy ordinary shares at 136.05 roubles ($4.40)
and preferred shares at 95.24 roubles, a spokeswoman
said, compared to Tuesday's closing prices of 120.99 roubles and
89.33 roubles respectively.
** British construction company Kier Group Plc said
it was considering making an offer for infrastructure
maintenance provider May Gurney, setting the stage for
a possible bidding war with smaller peer Costain Group Plc
.
** Diversified real estate investment trust American Realty
Capital Properties Inc raised its bid for Cole Credit
Property Trust III to $6.7 billion, a week after its original
offer was rejected.
** BASF, the world's largest chemicals company by
sales, said it would combine its water solutions, oilfield and
mining solutions businesses to cut costs.
** Credit Suisse is buying Morgan Stanley's
wealth management arm in Europe, the Middle East and Africa,
acquiring $13 billion in assets in a move to offset exposure to
more volatile investment banking.
** U.S. insurer Protective Life Insurance is the
leading candidate to buy some of AXA SA's U.S. life
insurance assets in a deal that could be valued at around $1
billion, according to two people familiar with the situation.
** Bertelsmann and Pearson are set to win unconditional EU
regulatory approval for a plan to merge their publishers Random
House and Penguin, two people familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
** Europe's biggest insurer Allianz has secured
the top spot in Turkey's fast-growing insurance market by
agreeing to buy Yapi Kredi Sigorta (YKS) for about
1.6 billion Turkish lira ($883 million).
** Petrobras has launched the auction of its
Nigerian oil fields, in a sale that may fetch up to $5 billion,
as Brazil's state oil company seeks to raise cash and embarks on
a capital spending plan, people close to the matter told
Reuters.
** Australia's competition regulator granted conditional
final approval to a five-year alliance between struggling
national flag carrier Qantas Airways Ltd and Emirates
Airline, just days before the first Qantas flight is
due to transit through Dubai.
** French conglomerate Lagardere will sell its
entire 7.5 percent stake in European aerospace group EADS
before summer, daily newspaper Les Echos reported,
citing Lagardere's chief executive.
** British construction company Costain Plc will
acquire infrastructure and maintenance company May Gurney
Integrated Services Plc for about 177 million pounds
($268.23 million) in an all-share deal, the companies said in a
statement on Tuesday.
** CBS Corp and Lionsgate have formed a
joint venture to operate the entertainment cable network TVGN
and the website TVGuide.com, the companies announced on Tuesday.
** The sale of French department store Printemps to Qatari
investors could be a done deal by as early as this summer as the
timetable for presenting the deal to its staff is now set,
people close to the proposed deal said on Tuesday.
** John Legere, the chief executive T-Mobile USA, said he
expects shareholders to approve the company's plan to merge with
MetroPCS Communications Inc. But if the deal falls
through, the executive said, he would be prepared.
** Units of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Repsol SA
and OGX Petroleo e Gas SA were given
approval by Brazil to bid in an auction of oil rights in May,
the country's first since 2008, Brazil's oil regulator said on
Tuesday.
** Huntingdon Capital Corp said it increased its
offer for all of KEYreit's units to match Plazacorp
Retail Properties' C$119 million ($117 million) bid for
the company.
** Ericsson is in talks to buy Microsoft Corp's
IPTV business, which makes software used by phone
companies such as AT&T to deliver television over the Internet,
Bloomberg reported, quoting people with knowledge of the matter.
** Japan's top retailer Aeon Co Ltd said it will
buy an additional 24 percent stake in domestic rival Daiei Inc
from Marubeni Corp, finalising an expected
takeover deal.
** Belgium is considering selling off stakes in BNP Paribas
or Belgacom as it looks for ways to rein in
its budget deficit, the country's two leading business dailies
reported.
** Spain plans to sell 1.15 percent of EADS as the
aerospace company switches to a new corporate structure, EADS
said.