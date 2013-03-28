March 28 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Russian mobile phone operators MTS and Vimpelcom
said on Thursday they offered to buy the Russian unit of
Swedish rival Tele2 for $4 billion-4.25 billion,
including $1.15 billion of net debt.
** Italian insurer Generali increased its stake in
GPH, an eastern European joint venture it holds with Czech group
PPF, to 76 percent for 1.3 billion euros as planned, it said on
Thursday. Generali said on Jan. 8 it will buy out the rest of
GPH from PPF for 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion), increasing
its exposure to the fast-growing region which is Generali's
fourth-largest market.
** Societe Generale said on Thursday it finalised
the sale of its entire stake in Egyptian subsidiary National
Societe Generale Bank to Qatar National Bank
for $2 billion.
** German insurer Allianz SE and a Canadian
investor agreed to pay some 1.6 billion euros ($2 billion)
including debt for a Czech gas pipeline operator, as financial
investors flock to such assets in search of safe returns.
** Schneider Electric said it bought the 50
percent of Russian medium voltage specialist Electroshield-TM
Samara that it does not already own in a deal that values the
whole company at around 510 million euros ($655 million).
** A judge on Wednesday approved AMR Corp's plan
to merge with US Airways Group, a step toward creating
the world's largest airline.
** Hungary has signed a deal to buy the local gas units of
Germany's E.ON SE which will give Prime Minister
Viktor Orban's government a firmer grip over the energy sector
and control over vital gas imports from Russia.
** Germany's E.ON SE agreed to increase its stake
in Brazilian power producer MPX Energia SA, buying a
quarter of the company from controlling shareholder Eike Batista
and participating in a capital injection of up to 1.2 billion
reais ($596 million).
** Anglo American Plc has abandoned a $555 million
plan to buy a metallurgical coal project in Mozambique in the
latest sign of prudence from major miners chastised by investors
for excessive spending and poor acquisitions.
** Genworth Financial Inc will sell its wealth
management and alternative investment businesses to private
equity firms Aquiline Capital Partners and Genstar Capital for
about $412.5 million as the insurer looks to raise funds to
repay debt.
** Cable operator Liberty Global Inc extended its
reach into the Netherlands by buying a 12.65 percent stake in
Ziggo NV for 632.5 million euros ($808 million),
prompting speculation it might eventually make a full bid.
** Australia's Leighton Holdings Ltd said on
Thursday it agreed to sell around sell 70 percent of its
telecommunication assets, including its NextGen Networks
fibre-optic business, to Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan, in a deal valuing the assets at A$885 million ($915.93
million).
** Wireless service provider Clearwire Corp said it
would draw on $80 million in financing from Sprint Nextel Corp
, which is seeking to buy it, reducing the chances for
rival bidder Dish Network Corp.
** Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat agreed to buy
the broadcaster of two small television channels, TV4 and TV6
from two Cyprus-registered companies for 99 million zlotys
($30.3 million), Cyfrowy said on Thursday.
** Affin Holdings, Malaysia's second smallest
bank, has ceased negotiations to buy a stake in DRB-Hicom Bhd's
70 percent owned Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd, stock
exchange filings showed on Thursday.
** New Zealand's Meridian Ltd is unlikely to agree a revised
power contract for NZ Aluminium Smelters Ltd, the state-owned
utility said on Thursday, raising the odds the struggling
smelter could close, potentially causing power prices to slump
and casting a cloud over state asset sales.
** Deutsche Telekom AG will likely be forced to
sweeten the terms of its deal with MetroPCS Communications Inc
after proxy advisory firm ISS recommended shareholders
vote against the proposed transaction, according to analysts.
** Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat said
it agreed to buy two small television channels from its main
shareholder in a bid to strengthen its own broadcasting arm and
carve up a bigger share of the advertising market.
** Activist investor Keith Meister and real estate major
Related Cos lowered their offer price for CommonWealth REIT
to $24.50 per share from $27, citing the office building
operator's recently completed equity offering.
** The investment arm of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman
is prepared to make a counter offer to buy the Russia telecoms
business of Sweden's Tele2 for $3.6-$4 billion, it
said in a statement on Thursday.
** Chinese state-owned carmaker Dongfeng Motor Group
will not pursue a bid for a majority stake in Fisker
Automotive, according to sources familiar with the matter,
leaving the troubled U.S. electric car without a clear financial
backer.
** The U.S. government is seeking oversight of network
equipment purchases as a condition to approve the $20 billion
takeover of Sprint Nextel Corp by Japanese mobile carrier
Softbank Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
** Dutch delivery company TNT Express has sold
Hoau, its Chinese parcel business, to private equity funds as it
refocuses on core European activities after an unsuccessful
takeover attempt by a U.S. rival.
** Swedish investment firm Kinnevik said on
Thursday it fully backed a deal agreed by Tele2 to
sell its Russian unit to banking group VTB for $3.5
billion.
** Insurer Swiss Life is looking to sell a
specialist unit catering for U.S. clients and is sounding out
possible bidders, a company approached about a deal said.
** Taiwanese chipmaker ProMOS Technologies Inc
said on Thursday that it has agreed to sell its 12-inch wafer
fab to Silicon Valley-based contract chipmaker GlobalFoundries,
after failing to dispose of the asset in two previous auctions.
** German investor Joh A Benckiser (JAB) is in talks over a
6.4-billion-euro deal ($8.2 billion) to buy the owner of Douwe
Egberts coffee and bolster its position in a hot drinks industry
benefiting from innovation and emerging market growth.
** Britain's Johnson Matthey, the world's top
supplier of catalytic converters, said it had bought Formox, a
Sweden-based specialist chemical company, for 107 million pounds
($161.71 million).
** A major investor in Central European Distribution Corp
, one of the world's largest vodka producers, has
withdrawn from a consortium that had proposed acquiring the
company through a restructuring proposal.