April 3 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** U.S. investment firm Royalty Pharma, which is
considering a $6.6-billion bid for Irish drugmaker Elan
Corporation Plc, must make a firm offer by May 10 or
walk away, Ireland's Takeover Panel said on Wednesday.
** Nationwide Financial said on Wednesday it entered an
agreement with Union Bank's HighMark Capital Management to
acquire 17 equity and bond mutual funds with $3.6 billion in
assets.
** Kosovo has had two bids for a 75-percent stake in telecom
operator PTK, the government said on Wednesday, after an earlier
attempt to sell the country's most profitable company collapsed
in a corruption scandal.
** Turkey's GSD Holding company said on Wednesday
it had mandated BNP Paribas to assess a possible sale of its
banking unit Tekstilbank, confirming an earlier
Reuters report.
** Romania will offer part of its stake in gas pipeline
operator Transgaz for sale between April 4 and 16,
seeking to make as much as 393 million lei ($114.16 million)
from the sale.
** State-run Petroperu has submitted a preliminary bid to
buy the Pampilla oil refinery of Repsol SA in Peru, a
source at the Peruvian company told Reuters on Wednesday.
** Royal Bank of Canada said on Wednesday it has
acquired the privately held Athena Energy Group, in a move to
expand its commodities sales and trading capabilities.
** Rio Tinto has hired Deutsche Bank to
help sell Australian coal assets worth billions of dollars, the
Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday, as the Anglo-Australian
miner seeks to cut costs and exit non-core and under-performing
businesses. Rio Tinto is seeking to sell up to 29 percent of its
Coal and Allied Industries unit, the WSJ reported, citing
unnamed people familiar with the matter.
** Italy's Assicurazioni Generali has launched a
share placement of up to 12 percent of its listed asset
management unit Banca Generali as the insurer
strengthens its capital base.
** BP has put its U.S. wind farm operation, one of
the largest in the country, up for sale, marking the continued
retreat of big oil companies from renewable energy investments
while oil and gas projects offer them better returns. BP would
not put a value on any sale, but said in a statement it expected
"attractive offers" for the assets.
** AstraZeneca said on Wednesday that its MedImmune
unit has bought AlphaCore Pharma, a US-based biotechnology
company focused on heart treatments. Financial details of the
acquisition were not disclosed.
** With the prospect of a full takeover off the table for
now, Vodafone investors switched focus on Wednesday to
whether the British group might sell its best performing asset,
its $115 billion stake in Verizon Wireless.
** South African conglomerate Bidvest said on
Wednesday it was willing to go hostile with a $675 million offer
for control of Adcock Ingram after the drugmaker's
board snubbed its bid.
** Cosmetics products maker Obagi Medical Products Inc
agreed to a revised $24-per-share buyout offer from
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after
Valeant raised its offer to top a rival bid from German
drugmaker Merz Pharma Group.
** French nuclear reactor maker Areva said it had
agreed to sell its nuclear radiation measurement unit, Canberra,
to private equity group Astorg Partners for an undisclosed
amount.