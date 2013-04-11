April 11 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Reinsurance Group of America and French rival
Scor are competing to acquire Generali USA in a deal
worth up to $1 billion, five sources with knowledge of the
matter said on Thursday.
** Telecom Italia SpA Chairman Franco Bernabe is
likely to win the green light from the board to deepen talks
with a Hong Kong-based conglomerate said to be targeting 29.9
percent of the Italian group, sources familiar with the
situation said.
** Protective Life Corp agreed to buy a portfolio of
old policies from French insurer AXA SA's U.S.
business for $1.1 billion, with the aim of squeezing more value
out of them.
** Global miner Rio Tinto's list of assets up for
sale has lengthened, with its unit, Turquoise Hill Resources
, looking to sell its A$83 million ($87.48 million)
majority stake in Ivanhoe Australia.
** Turkey's Denizbank, acquired last year by
Russia's Sberbank, said on Thursday it had signed an
agreement to buy Citibank's consumer banking business in
Turkey.
** Deutsche Telekom sweetened its terms on
Wednesday for the proposed merger between T-Mobile USA and
MetroPCS Communications by reducing the combined
company's debt, bowing to pressure from activists and proxy
advisory firms.
** Grupo Positivo, which controls the largest Brazilian
computer maker, is considering an initial public offering or a
spinoff of its education unit, which comprises learning systems,
printing and colleges businesses, Valor Econômico reported on
Thursday.
** Russia's government is considering selling a 19 percent
stake in state-controlled oil major Rosneft this year
as part of plans to speed up privatisation, Economy Minister
Andrei Belousov said.
** Malaysia's shipping firm MISC Bhd said on
Thursday that the country's pension fund, the Employee Provident
Fund (EPF), has accepted the revised buyout offer of 5.50
ringgit per share made by state oil group Petroliam Nasional Bhd
(Petronas).
** Swedish Nordea's Polish unit is among banks
suitable to be Poland's top lender PKO BP's takeover
targets, PKO's Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello said on
Thursday.
** Belgian bank KBC SA said its Czech division CSOB
was not for sale, after the PKO BP chief executive said
the bank may consider buying it.
** Chipmaker Avago Technologies Ltd said it will
buy optical chip and component maker CyOptics Inc for about $400
million in cash.
** Diversified real estate investment trust American Realty
Capital Properties Inc withdrew its $6.7 billion offer
to buy Cole Credit Property Trust III after the trust rejected
the offer twice.
** Television station operator Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc
said it would buy Fisher Communications Inc
for about $373 million to expand its operations in the western
United States.
** Italian private broadcaster Mediaset on Thursday
dismissed a media report that it could sell its pay-TV businesss
Mediaset Premium, saying it had no plans to do so.