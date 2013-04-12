April 12 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** German investor Joh A Benckiser (JAB) is to buy the owner
of Douwe Egberts coffee in a 7.5-billion-euro ($9.8 billion)
deal to create a global hot drinks empire aimed at taking on
market leaders Nestle and Mondelez International
.
** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said it will
buy Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management from money manager
Invesco Ltd for $210 million to bulk up its U.S. money
management business.
** British gas and power utility SSE Plc expanded
its portfolio of North Sea gas interests on Friday by acquiring
a 50 percent stake in the Sean gas field from BP PLC, it
said.
The 117.4 million-pound ($180.42 million) sale, which has
now been finalised, will provide for around 25 percent of SSE's
forecast gas needs to supply its customers over the next three
years, it said.
** M&T Bank Corp's proposed purchase of Hudson City
Bancorp Inc will probably take more time to close than
previously expected because of U.S. regulatory concerns over
anti-money-laundering procedures, the banks said on Friday.
** U.S. buyouts firm KKR & Co L.P. has agreed to buy a
controlling stake in India's Alliance Tire Group from Warburg
Pincus LLC, the three companies said without disclosing
details of the transaction.
** Turkey's Calik Holding has made progress in talks to sell
its ATV television unit to Time Warner Inc and a final
decision could be made by the end of April, two sources close to
the matter told Reuters on Friday.
** Professional social network LinkedIn Corp said
it will buy Pulse, a news reader and mobile content distribution
platform, for $90 million in cash and stock.
** Business technology maker BMC Software Inc is
expected to receive final takeover bids on April 22, with
potential buyers pared down to two private equity groups, four
people close to the matter said on Thursday.
** An international consortium comprising Germany's ACP Axos
Capital Gmbh and U.S.-based investor Najafi Companies in
partnership with British Telecom on Friday offered 227
million euros ($298 million) for a 75-percent stake in Kosovo's
state telecoms company PTK, said Burim Gashani, an official with
the government's privatisation unit.
** The CEE Stock Exchange Group that includes the Vienna
Stock Exchange is holding talks with its Warsaw counterpart
about strengthening cooperation, it said in a statement
on Friday.
** Irish drugmaker Elan won strong approval from
shareholders for a $1 billion share buyback as it seeks to keep
them on side and stave off a takeover approach from U.S.
investment firm Royalty Pharma.
** Family-owned Italian builder Salini raised its stake in
larger rival Impregilo SpA to 86.5 percent on the last
day of its takeover bid.