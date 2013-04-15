April 15 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday.
** Dish Network Corp, the No. 2 U.S. satellite
television provider, offered to buy Sprint Nextel Corp for
$25.5 billion in cash and stock, a move that could thwart the
proposed acquisition of Sprint by Japan's SoftBank Corp
.
Dish has no immediate plans to disrupt Sprint's deal to buy
the shares of Clearwire Corp it does not already own, a source
close to the matter said.
** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc agreed to buy Life
Technologies Corp for $13.6 billion in a deal that
would make it one of the top companies in the hot field of
genetic testing.
** Royalty Pharma sweetened its bid for Irish
drugmaker Elan, heaping pressure on its management to
open its books to the U.S. investment firm in the hope of a
better offer, analysts and shareholders said.
Royalty made its formal cash offer worth up to $7.3 billion,
or $12 a share, ahead of a May 10 deadline for a firm bid,
improving on an initial approach worth $11 per share.
** South Korean telecoms company KT Corp has
withdrawn from the bidding for Vivendi's 53 percent
stake in Maroc Telecom, although it said it may still
consider various investment options.
KT Corp previously submitted a letter of intent to buy
Vivendi's stake in Maroc Telecom in a deal which the seller
hopes could raise 5.5 billion euros ($7.20 billion).
** The French government could raise as much as 4.2 billion
euros ($5.5 billion) by trimming its stakes in utilities EDF
and GDF Suez, money it may invest in other
industries to boost the economy.
** German builder Hochtief, controlled by Spain's
ACS, has received bids for its airport unit, two people
with knowledge of the matter said. A source representing a
potential buyer of the assets has said Hochtief could now fetch
as much as 1.2 billion euros ($1.57 billion)in the sale.
** French media group Lagardere said on Monday it
had made a net capital gain of 1.8 billion euros ($2.36 billion)
on the sale of its 7.4 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS
, part of an overhaul in the ownership of the aerospace
group.
Airbus parent EADS is in talks to buy back 1.56
percent of its stock from the French government, it said on
Monday.
** Wealth management company National Financial Partners
said it agreed to be bought by private equity investment
firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC for about $1.3 billion,
including convertible debt.
** ING Groep NV is targeting a May launch for the
sale of its $1.2 billion stake in Thailand's TMB Bank,
as the Dutch financial services company awaits the end of
Malaysia's election to include more bidders, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
** Russia's fertilizer group Acron
raised its minority stake by 2.2 percent in its Polish
state-controlled competitor Azoty Tarnow and offered
it a strategic alliance, Acron said on Saturday.
** Russia's biggest oil producer Rosneft has
agreed to take a stake of up to 21 percent in Italian refiner
Saras in a move that will strengthen its commitment to
the Mediterranean area.
Rosneft said that the Moratti family, which controls more
than 60 percent of Saras, will sell it a 13.7 percent stake in
the Italian refiner for 178.5 million euros ($233.55 million).
** The FIMI fund agreed to invest up to $75 million in El Al
Israel Airlines in return for up to 47 percent of the
flag carrier, Israel's largest private investment fund said on
Sunday.
FIMI will form a controlling group in El Al with Knafaim
Holdings, which owns 39 percent of the airline.
Knafaim has an option to sell FIMI 30 million shares in El Al
worth $5 million.
** Online gambling company Betfair is the target of
a possible takeover offer from the private equity firm that owns
Formula One motor racing.
CVC Capital Partners on Monday said it was in talks
with investors about the possibility of making a joint offer for
Betfair, which has a market value of around 800 million pounds
($1.2 billion).
** Austrian energy group OMV has bought German
utility RWE's nearly 17 percent stake in the Nabucco
pipeline project that aims to bring Caspian gas to Europe, OMV
said on Sunday.
** New Zealand industrial property investor Property for
Industry Ltd said on Monday it would merge its
operations with Direct Property Fund Ltd.
** Swiss chemicals firm Clariant has signed a deal
with Ecolab Inc to buy some of its deep water assets in
the Gulf of Mexico but is not disclosing financial details.
** Bankrupt photography pioneer Eastman Kodak Co
said it has agreed to sell some of its document imaging
business' assets for $210 million in cash under a stalking horse
bid by Brother Industries Ltd.
** Next Media Ltd plans to sell its Taiwan
television unit to ERA Communications Co Ltd chairman Lien
Tai-sheng for T$1.4 billion ($46.78 million), the group's latest
effort to offload the loss-making business after a deal to sell
its entire newspaper and TV empire fell through last month.
** DBS Group Holdings Ltd's bid to buy Indonesia's
PT Bank Danamon from Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings Pvt Ltd may get the go-ahead in May, but there
are regulatory issues to resolve, Bank Indonesia said on Monday.
** U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC has
bought a minority stake in Indian engineering equipment maker
Avtec Ltd, but the terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
** High-speed trading firms Knight Capital Group and
Getco Holding Co expect to achieve up to $110 million in annual
cost savings within three years of closing their $1.4 billion
merger, according to a regulatory filing released on Monday.
** Serbia's loss-making JAT Airways has secured a marketing
alliance with Gulf airline Etihad Airways to share route-booking
codes, stopping short of the equity tie-up mooted by Serbia's
government.
** Canadian asset manager Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc
is entertaining takeover offers, according to a report
in the Globe and Mail newspaper that cited unnamed sources.
** Office building operator CommonWealth REIT
rejected a conditional buyout offer by Related Fund Management
LLC and Corvex Management LP and adopted measures that make it
more difficult to remove its board members.