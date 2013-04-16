(Adds Daimler, Glencore, Mitchell, OGF, EFG-Hermes; updates
** China's antitrust authorities removed the last obstacle
to Glencore's $30 billion takeover of miner Xstrata on
Tuesday after the commodities trader agreed to sell a $5.2
billion mining project to ease its grip on copper.
** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has agreed to limit his
investment in Dell Inc and in return can team up with
other shareholders on a potential bid for the personal computer
maker, Dell said.
** Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Altimo launched on
Tuesday an offer to buy out minority shareholders in Egypt's
Orascom Telecom for around $1.8 billion.
** German carmaker Daimler began selling its
remaining stake in Airbus owner EADS as part of a wider
overhaul of the European aerospace group's core ownership nearly
13 years after its creation.
Daimler said it received a waiver from a six-month lock-up
period and would immediately begin placing with investors 61.1
million shares, equivalent to a 7.5 percent stake in
Toulouse-based EADS.
** Private equity firm Aurora Capital Group has hired
Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore a sale of Mitchell
International Inc, a U.S. car and property claims software
company, three people familiar with the matter said this week.
Mitchell has annual earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of about $90 million, and
is seeking to fetch at least $1 billion, the people said on
condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential. [ID:
nL2N0D312S]
** Buyout firm Astorg Partners has hired Goldman Sachs
to look for a buyer for France's leading funeral services
firm, OGF, sources familiar with the mandate said.
OGF has earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) of about 100 million euros and could sell
for 800 million to 1 billion including debt, based on typical
multiples for such deals, one of the sources said.
** Investment firm Vintage Capital Group LLC offered to buy
Anaren Inc for $23 per share in a deal that values the
telecommunication components maker at about $300 million.
** Testa, the property arm of Spanish construction company
Sacyr Vallehermoso, has sold an office block in the
United States, booking capital gains of around 50 million euros
($65.4 million).
** Swiss food giant Nestle will sell the assets of
U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer's baby food business
in Mexico, a business it acquired globally in an $11.85 billion
deal last year, Mexico's competition watchdog said on Monday.
** The chief executive of South Korea's Celltrion Inc
said on Tuesday that he would sell his stake in an
investment vehicle that controls the biotechnology company to a
multinational drug maker.
** Masayoshi Son, billionaire founder of Japanese mobile
carrier SoftBank Corp, is expected to stay in the
battle for U.S. wireless service provider Sprint Nextel Corp
- even though he could walk away with more than $3.5
billion in gains from currency hedging, a convertible bond and
break-up fee.
** Coca-Cola Co said on Tuesday it is selling some
territory held by its company-owned bottling system to five
independent bottlers. The five bottlers are Coca-Cola Bottling
Co Consolidated, Coca-Cola Bottling Co United Inc, Swire
Coca-Cola USA, Coca-Cola Bottling Co High Country and Corinth
Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc.
** France's Rouen commercial court rejected on Tuesday two
takeover offers for France's Petroplus refinery, a decision that
ended a 16-month hunt for a buyer and that will lead to the
liquidation of the plant.
** French retail bank BPCE, parent of Natixis,
said it had agreed to sell its online mortgage broker
Meilleurtaux.com to private equity firm Equistone for an
undisclosed sum.
** Kosovo's government approved the sale of its state
telecom company on Tuesday and gave the German-U.S. buyers four
months to pay the 227 million euros ($297 million) they offered
for 75 percent of the country's most profitable enterprise.
** EFG-Hermes, the Middle East's largest
investment bank, said on Tuesday it had not received
notification from Egypt's financial regulator of clearance for
its merger with QInvest of Qatar.
