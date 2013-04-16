(Adds Daimler, Glencore, Mitchell, OGF, EFG-Hermes; updates Coca-Cola; deletes Bain Capital)

April 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday.

** China's antitrust authorities removed the last obstacle to Glencore's $30 billion takeover of miner Xstrata on Tuesday after the commodities trader agreed to sell a $5.2 billion mining project to ease its grip on copper.

** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has agreed to limit his investment in Dell Inc and in return can team up with other shareholders on a potential bid for the personal computer maker, Dell said.

** Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Altimo launched on Tuesday an offer to buy out minority shareholders in Egypt's Orascom Telecom for around $1.8 billion.

** German carmaker Daimler began selling its remaining stake in Airbus owner EADS as part of a wider overhaul of the European aerospace group's core ownership nearly 13 years after its creation.

Daimler said it received a waiver from a six-month lock-up period and would immediately begin placing with investors 61.1 million shares, equivalent to a 7.5 percent stake in Toulouse-based EADS.

** Private equity firm Aurora Capital Group has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore a sale of Mitchell International Inc, a U.S. car and property claims software company, three people familiar with the matter said this week.

Mitchell has annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of about $90 million, and is seeking to fetch at least $1 billion, the people said on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential. [ID: nL2N0D312S]

** Buyout firm Astorg Partners has hired Goldman Sachs to look for a buyer for France's leading funeral services firm, OGF, sources familiar with the mandate said.

OGF has earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of about 100 million euros and could sell for 800 million to 1 billion including debt, based on typical multiples for such deals, one of the sources said.

** Investment firm Vintage Capital Group LLC offered to buy Anaren Inc for $23 per share in a deal that values the telecommunication components maker at about $300 million.

** Testa, the property arm of Spanish construction company Sacyr Vallehermoso, has sold an office block in the United States, booking capital gains of around 50 million euros ($65.4 million).

** Swiss food giant Nestle will sell the assets of U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer's baby food business in Mexico, a business it acquired globally in an $11.85 billion deal last year, Mexico's competition watchdog said on Monday.

** The chief executive of South Korea's Celltrion Inc said on Tuesday that he would sell his stake in an investment vehicle that controls the biotechnology company to a multinational drug maker.

** Masayoshi Son, billionaire founder of Japanese mobile carrier SoftBank Corp, is expected to stay in the battle for U.S. wireless service provider Sprint Nextel Corp - even though he could walk away with more than $3.5 billion in gains from currency hedging, a convertible bond and break-up fee.

** Coca-Cola Co said on Tuesday it is selling some territory held by its company-owned bottling system to five independent bottlers. The five bottlers are Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, Coca-Cola Bottling Co United Inc, Swire Coca-Cola USA, Coca-Cola Bottling Co High Country and Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc.

** France's Rouen commercial court rejected on Tuesday two takeover offers for France's Petroplus refinery, a decision that ended a 16-month hunt for a buyer and that will lead to the liquidation of the plant.

** French retail bank BPCE, parent of Natixis, said it had agreed to sell its online mortgage broker Meilleurtaux.com to private equity firm Equistone for an undisclosed sum.

** Kosovo's government approved the sale of its state telecom company on Tuesday and gave the German-U.S. buyers four months to pay the 227 million euros ($297 million) they offered for 75 percent of the country's most profitable enterprise.

** EFG-Hermes, the Middle East's largest investment bank, said on Tuesday it had not received notification from Egypt's financial regulator of clearance for its merger with QInvest of Qatar. (Compiled By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore)