April 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday.

** Arabtec, the contractor part-owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar, agreed with Korea's Samsung Engineering Co to form a new company that will focus on large energy and power-related projects in the region.

** Abu Dhabi telecom group Etisalat is set to sign an $8 billion loan facility next week with as many as 16 banks to help fund its Maroc Telecom stake bid, bankers said.

** Germany's Daimler sold its remaining stake in EADS for about 2.2 billion euros ($2.9 billion), exiting its aerospace activities completely nearly 13 years after it helped to found the Airbus parent company.

** Athens attracted two bids in the sale of a 33 percent stake in betting monopoly OPAP, one of its most valuable assets with a total market value of about 2.2 billion euros ($2.87 billion) on the Athens bourse.

Bidders include activist U.S. investment fund Third Point and Emma Delta, a group controlled by a Greek ship-owner George Melisanidis and Czech investor Jiri Smecj.

** Nigerian oil firm Oando is close to securing funds to buy ConocoPhillips' Nigerian assets, the company's chief executive said, as he looked to allay fears it is struggling to raise finance for the $1.79 billion deal.

** German media conglomerate Bertelsmann expects to raise as much as 1.6 billion euros ($2.1 billion) from the sale of a stake in broadcaster RTL as it seeks to fund its growth ambitions.

** Russia-focused investment fund United Capital Partners (UCP) has become the biggest shareholder in Russia's top social network VKontakte after buying 48 percent of its shares from the company's co-founders, the fund said on Wednesday.

Analysts at Renaissance Capital value VKontakte at $1.5 billion based on the terms of a share deal in 2010, but suggested the latest transaction might have implied a higher valuation.

** Atlas Pipeline Partners LP said it would buy privately owned natural gas gathering and processing company TEAK Midstream LLC for $1 billion in cash to expand into the Eagle Ford shale field in South Texas.

** Investment group IMIC is preparing a 147 million pounds ($223 million) offer for West Africa-focused miner Afferro , the biggest move yet in its strategy of building an Africa-orientated resources group.

** Hikma Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday it would keep its fast-growing injectables business after weighing up a number of unsolicited approaches for the unit. Jordan-based Hikma said in March that it was assessing third party interest in the business, although it was not seeking a sale.

** Peru could potentially buy a stake in one of the country's two main oil refineries from Spain's Repsol to help ensure adequate fuel supplies to consumers, Prime Minister Juan Jimenez said late on Tuesday.