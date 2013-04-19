April 19 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday.
** Blackstone Group LP has ended its pursuit of Dell
Inc, easing the way for founder Michael Dell and his
private equity partner Silver Lake to go ahead with a $24.4
billion deal to acquire the world's No. 3 PC maker.
** Activist investor Nelson Peltz purchased stakes in U.S.
packaged food companies Mondelez International Inc and
PepsiCo Inc, worth a little more than $900 million, a
regulatory filing on Friday showed.
** A group of key shareholders in Kazakh miner ENRC
led by co-founder Alexander Machkevitch is considering a buyout
of the $6 billion company, whose shares have been battered by
worries over governance and two internal probes.
** Private equity firm Carlyle Group said it had made
a significant investment in British taxi company Addison Lee.
One person familiar with the matter said it was a very
significant majority and the investment was in the region of 300
million pounds ($459 million).
** Dutch bank and insurance group ING Groep NV said
on Friday it has agreed to sell its 49 percent stake in Korean
insurance company KB Life to joint venture partner KB Financial
Group for 166.5 billion won ($148.2 million).
** Spanish discount retailer Dia said it would
exit Turkey by selling its stake in supermarket chain DiaSA to
Turkish food group Yildiz Holding, while local partner Sabanci
Holding also sold its stake. The deal, first reported
by Reuters earlier on Friday, is worth 136.5 million euros ($178
million).
** The board of the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD) agreed to buy a 5.75 percent stake
in Polish chemicals maker Azoty Tarnow for 296.4
million zlotys ($94.3 million), EBRD said on its web site.
** Lenovo Group said it was in preliminary talks
about a potential acquisition, following a media report that IBM
Corp was negotiating the sale of its x86 server hardware
business to the Chinese computer maker.
** French luxury group Hermes has acquired a majority stake
in Swiss watch case maker Joseph Erard, another step in a wave
of consolidation that has seen watch industry players integrated
in large luxury concerns.
** Turkey's Sabanci Holding is exiting the food
retail sector, selling its stake in discount supermarket chain
DiaSA and making progress on quitting its joint venture with
Carrefour, sources close to the matter told Reuters on
Friday.
** Russia's government commission on foreign investment has
turned down U.S. group Abbott Laboratories' request to
buy Russian vaccine maker Petrovax, the head of Russia's
competition regulator said.
** KPMG is to buy London-based corporate advisory firm
Makinson Cowell to tap into growing demand from companies
wanting to know how they are viewed by shareholders and
creditors.
** Russia is pressing on with plans for a long-expected
share sale in state-controlled bank VTB later this
year, as the lender's need for capital outweighs concerns over
market volatility, a senior official said on Friday.
** German cement maker HeidelbergCement said on
Friday it bought the 49 percent of Russian cement maker CJSC
"Construction Materials" it did not yet own.
** Greece's second-largest lender Piraeus Bank has
got a green light from the country's bank rescue fund to acquire
Portuguese bank Millennium BCP's Greek unit, two
bankers close to the deal said.