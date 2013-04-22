(Adds OPAP, Banca Carige, others)
April 22 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday.
** The large and growing cash pile sitting on the books of
Thai corporations has found another target as CP All,
the flagship retail business of Thailand's richest man, weighs a
takeover of wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl.
** Online gambling company Betfair rejected a $1.4
billion takeover approach from private equity firm CVC Capital
Partners, saying it was too low and had too many
conditions attached.
** Italian regional lender Banca Carige said on
Monday it had decided to put further assets up for possible sale
as part an already announced disposal plan of up to 800 million
euros ($1.04 billion).
** Swiss industrial group ABB is to buy U.S. solar
energy company Power-One Inc for about $1 billion,
betting that growth in emerging markets will revive a sector
ravaged by overcapacity and weakening demand in recession-hit
Europe.
** Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd and Mitsui
Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd will begin talks on a
possible merger, according to three sources familiar with the
discussion, although as yet it is unclear whether the two
Japanese heavy machinery makers can overcome internal reticence
about a union.
** Greek-Czech investment fund Emma Delta has offered 622
million euros ($810.50 million) to buy a 33 percent stake and
management rights in Greece's gambling monopoly OPAP,
an official directly involved in the sale told Reuters on
Monday.
** The European Commission may oblige steelmaker Aperam
, bidding to buy Finnish steelmaker Outokumpu's
stainless steel plant in Terni, to sell other steel
assets if it succeeds, a commission source said.
** Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan signed deals on
Monday handing over state electricity assets to 15 bidding
companies, a milestone in a privatisation process meant to end
decades of power blackouts.
** U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital is putting China's
UniTrust Finance & Leasing Corp up for sale, seeking $800
million, and has hired Morgan Stanley and UBS to handle the
deal, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
** U.S. telecoms services company Syniverse Technologies
has offered more concessions to EU antitrust
regulators examining its 550 million euro ($719.5 million) offer
for Luxembourg-based rival Mach, the European Commission said.
** AstraZeneca is to pay privately held Bind
Therapeutics as much as $200 million to develop a cancer
medicine using the U.S. biotech company's nanotechnology drug
delivery system.
** CECO Environmental Corp said it will buy Met-Pro
Corp for $210 million to become the world's largest
maker of air pollution control products.
** Italy's Gucci, owned by French conglomerate PPR
, is buying distressed Tuscan porcelain maker Richard
Ginori 1735 as part of expansion plans into luxury tableware.
** New Zealand fast food operator Restaurant Brands
on Monday said it had no intention of acquiring Australia's
Competitive Foods Limited, denying speculation that it was
planning to purchase the franchise company.
** Irish drugmaker Elan rejected a reduced $11.25
per share bid from Royalty Pharma, putting the ball
back in the U.S. investment company's court in an increasingly
convoluted takeover saga.
** Activist shareholder Knight Vinke said on Monday it had
not hired banks to handle a possible sale of its 25 percent
stake in electrical goods retailer Darty Plc
** London-based private equity fund Pamplona Capital
Management is in exclusive talks to buy a majority stake in
Turkish hospitals group Medical Park, a source close to the
matter told Reuters on Monday.
** The British government said on Monday it will proceed
with selling some or all of its 33 percent stake in uranium
enrichment company Urenco.
** Hutchison Whampoa is targeting Telecom Italia's
mobile business and would not oppose a spin-off of its
fixed-line network, thus removing a major political hurdle to a
deal, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Kroton Educacional SA, Brazil's largest
provider of undergraduate distance learning, plans to take over
rival Anhanguera Educacional Participacoes SA in an
all-stock deal, the latest in a wave of buyouts in the country's
red-hot education sector.
** Russia's Otkritie Financial Corp, which is in the process
of buying banking group Nomos, has dropped plans to
merge Nomos with its Otkritie Bank and a third party in favour
of a looser tie-up.
