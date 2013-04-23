April 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday.
** CP All Pcl, a Thai convenience store company
controlled by the country's richest man, is offering 787 baht
($27.44) per share to buy control of wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl
, valuing the target at $6.6 billion, CP All said.
** Chinese regulators gave a qualified green light to
Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp's $5.6 billion
purchase of U.S. grain merchant Gavilon, imposing stiff
conditions that highlight Beijing's anxiety over food security.
** Activist investor ValueAct Capital has taken a $2 billion
stake in Microsoft Corp, according to ValueAct's chief
executive.
** Australia's competition regulator has granted Virgin
Australia Holdings Ltd approval to take control of
loss-making rival Tiger Australia in a move that will ramp up
competition for Qantas Airways Ltd in the lucrative
domestic market.
** Credit Suisse Group AG has agreed to sell a
private equity business to Blackstone Group, the latest
move by an investment bank to sell a business with illiquid
assets in order to appease regulators and bolster its balance
sheet.
** Colombian financial services Grupo Sura has
bought a 50 percent stake in the Peruvian pension fund BBVA
Horizonte for $514 million, the company said.
** Casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp said
it would spin off assets, with buyout firms Apollo Global
Management LLC and TPG Capital LP investing $250 million
each in a new business free from the shackles of the company's
debt.
** Russia's No.2 crude producer Lukoil has
increased its 2013 investment programme and hydrocarbon
production forecast following the acquisition of upstream
assets, Russian media quoted its chief executive as saying on
Tuesday.
** Italian luxury house Gucci is banking on reviving
centuries-old porcelain maker Richard Ginori to play catch-up
with rivals in the global luxury houseware market. Ginori, which
went bust in January, will be re-equipped by Gucci which has
offered to pay 13 million euros ($17 million) for the company,
founded nearly 280 years ago, with the aim of reinvigorating the
name and boosting it on overseas markets.
** Top oil trader Vitol has taken stakes in oil and gas
explorer Rialto Energy Ltd's West African assets to
improve access to energy supplies.
** Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov's Onexim group is
considering buying the debt of aluminium giant RUSAL
to increase its influence over strategy, or may sell out
completely, Onexim's chief executive was quoted as saying.
** Czech electricity company CEZ is likely to sell
its Detmarovice power plant to Gascontrol, which has bid 1.6
billion crowns ($80.4 million) for the 800 MW hard coal-fired
plant, weekly magazine Ekonom reported on its website.