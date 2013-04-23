April 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday.

** CP All Pcl, a Thai convenience store company controlled by the country's richest man, is offering 787 baht ($27.44) per share to buy control of wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl , valuing the target at $6.6 billion, CP All said.

** Chinese regulators gave a qualified green light to Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp's $5.6 billion purchase of U.S. grain merchant Gavilon, imposing stiff conditions that highlight Beijing's anxiety over food security.

** Activist investor ValueAct Capital has taken a $2 billion stake in Microsoft Corp, according to ValueAct's chief executive.

** Australia's competition regulator has granted Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd approval to take control of loss-making rival Tiger Australia in a move that will ramp up competition for Qantas Airways Ltd in the lucrative domestic market.

** Credit Suisse Group AG has agreed to sell a private equity business to Blackstone Group, the latest move by an investment bank to sell a business with illiquid assets in order to appease regulators and bolster its balance sheet.

** Colombian financial services Grupo Sura has bought a 50 percent stake in the Peruvian pension fund BBVA Horizonte for $514 million, the company said.

** Casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp said it would spin off assets, with buyout firms Apollo Global Management LLC and TPG Capital LP investing $250 million each in a new business free from the shackles of the company's debt.

** Russia's No.2 crude producer Lukoil has increased its 2013 investment programme and hydrocarbon production forecast following the acquisition of upstream assets, Russian media quoted its chief executive as saying on Tuesday.

** Italian luxury house Gucci is banking on reviving centuries-old porcelain maker Richard Ginori to play catch-up with rivals in the global luxury houseware market. Ginori, which went bust in January, will be re-equipped by Gucci which has offered to pay 13 million euros ($17 million) for the company, founded nearly 280 years ago, with the aim of reinvigorating the name and boosting it on overseas markets.

** Top oil trader Vitol has taken stakes in oil and gas explorer Rialto Energy Ltd's West African assets to improve access to energy supplies.

** Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov's Onexim group is considering buying the debt of aluminium giant RUSAL to increase its influence over strategy, or may sell out completely, Onexim's chief executive was quoted as saying.

** Czech electricity company CEZ is likely to sell its Detmarovice power plant to Gascontrol, which has bid 1.6 billion crowns ($80.4 million) for the 800 MW hard coal-fired plant, weekly magazine Ekonom reported on its website.